ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

Guest816
3d ago

Sounds even more tragic. No history and then did this? That is scary and makes me question why Americans are losing it with such violence. Again, first sympathy to the mother, friends, & family.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide

Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
Person
Gary Knight
KOCO

Norman residents feel uneasy as videos show thieves breaking into cars

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police recently arrested two people accused of breaking into cars, and neighbors say that type of crime is happening a lot. "It's completely invasive when you go outside and all your stuff is rummaged through, your center console is just ripped apart, pictures that you have in there, anything that you have in there. You just feel so violated," car break-in victim Kris Metzger said.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jogger#Ocpd
KOCO

OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person's car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle's open window and then lit the car on fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

1 Injured In Southeast OKC Accident Involving Motorcycle

Authorities responded to an injury accident Wednesday on Oklahoma City's southeast side. The accident happened near Southeast 29th Street and East Grand Boulevard. Police said at least one person was injured in the accident, which also involved a motorcycle. It is not yet known who was injured and the extent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy