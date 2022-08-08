Read full article on original website
Guest816
3d ago
Sounds even more tragic. No history and then did this? That is scary and makes me question why Americans are losing it with such violence. Again, first sympathy to the mother, friends, & family.
At Least 1 Person Dead In Warr Acres Shooting
Warr Acres police said at least one person is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened at a home near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Authorities have ruled the shooting as a homicide. OSBI said they’re assisting Warr Acres PD with the...
People
3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself. Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.
Oklahoma City Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Allegedly Shooting At Other Driver
Officers arrested a 16-year-old after someone shot up a driver in Northwest Oklahoma City. A driver, who did not want to be identified, told News 9 he was traveling to his girlfriend’s home late Wednesday evening along Eagle Lane, near Lake Overholser. At one point, he noticed a red...
WATCH: Update On 2 Grady County Shooting Victims
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people, a Grady County deputy and a civilian, were shot near Bridge Creek and transported to OU Medical Center. News 9's Tevis Hillis has the latest from OU Medical Center.
OHP: At Least 1 Grady County Deputy Shot By Suspect
Authorities said at least one Grady County deputy was shot Friday afternoon near Bridge Creek. The incident happened at a home near County Street 2960 and Quail Haven Road. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the other person wounded is a civilian. According to OHP, the incident started when Grady County...
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening.
KOCO
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
KOCO
Road rage shooting leads to badly shaken driver, arrest of teenager
OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s a story that has become far too common in the last few weeks – a driver in the metro being shot at in a road rage incident. The latest shooting ended in a teenager’s arrest. The man who was shot at, Carlos,...
KOCO
Norman residents feel uneasy as videos show thieves breaking into cars
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police recently arrested two people accused of breaking into cars, and neighbors say that type of crime is happening a lot. "It's completely invasive when you go outside and all your stuff is rummaged through, your center console is just ripped apart, pictures that you have in there, anything that you have in there. You just feel so violated," car break-in victim Kris Metzger said.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
OCPD Confirms Identity Of Armed Suspect Shot By Officers
Oklahoma City police identified the armed man shot by SWAT team officers during a standoff Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 51-year-old Derek Dennis was armed on the porch of a home near Northwest 122nd Street and North Western Avenue looking for someone he used to know. The homeowner, who was in...
1600kush.com
Gunman maintains self-defense in fatal shooting outside barber shop in downtown Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A gunman, who was badly beaten by a group of men inside Headliners Barber Shop, maintains he acted in self-defense during a fatal shooting outside the business at 12th and Main Street in downtown Stillwater during rush hour traffic, according to his lawyer. But the prosecution...
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
abc7amarillo.com
Cleveland County deputies bust alleged child predator in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Cleveland County deputies arrested an alleged child predator in Norman on Wednesday morning. Deputies said the 28-year-old thought he was meeting up with a 14-year-old girl, but instead, he was met by investigators. "We identified before he got here what kind of vehicle he was...
KOCO
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person's car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle's open window and then lit the car on fire.
KFOR
Armed man shot and injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
‘I felt the heat from the first bullet,’ Oklahoma woman survives dangerous ambush
It was a snowy day in March and Tara Currin wrapped up work for the day at Integris Baptist Medical Center. Oklahoma City Police Department officials stated Currin's ex-boyfriend, Robert Harrison, was lying in wait, armed with a gun.
news9.com
1 Injured In Southeast OKC Accident Involving Motorcycle
Authorities responded to an injury accident Wednesday on Oklahoma City's southeast side. The accident happened near Southeast 29th Street and East Grand Boulevard. Police said at least one person was injured in the accident, which also involved a motorcycle. It is not yet known who was injured and the extent...
KOCO
Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
Police Investigating Stabbing Near OU Medical Center
Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night near the OU Medical Center. Police were called to the 600 block of north High Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. One man was stabbed and police have a woman in custody. Police say the injuries to the victim were...
Comments / 2