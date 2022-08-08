ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
TheDailyBeast

Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash

The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
CBS LA

Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
