Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after admitting she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive pastor husband
An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole Wednesday after admitting that she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive husband, a pastor, her lawyer said. The sentence for Kristie Evans, 49, was significantly more than the "split sentence" punishment of four years in prison...
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Shocking surveillance footage shows man stealing from Kroger self checkout – as expert warns of dangers
SHOCKING surveillance footage has captured the dramatic moment a man was caught stealing from a self-checkout at a Kroger store. It comes as several lawyers have warned customers about the risks of using the machines when shopping at retailers. Officers in Memphis,. dashed to a Kroger supermarket in July after...
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash
The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
Michigan man accused of hosting white supremacist "hate camp" on his property is sentenced to probation
A member of a white supremacist group will serve probation after he pleaded no contest to crimes including assessing whether vacant state properties in Michigan could be used for paramilitary training.
Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
'Kill FBI on sight': Truth Social reveals the final days of the Cincinnati attacker
The Ricky Shiffer account on the former president's social media service was active for just nine days. By the end of that time, Ricky Shiffer was dead.
