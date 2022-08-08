ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign

For three years, Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento permitted an avowed socialist and member of the local “antifa” chapter to teach AP American Government at Inderkum High School. Last September the Globe reported on teacher Gabriel Gipe, who proudly admitted to politically indoctrinating his students in Marxism/Communism,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
VALLEJO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties

North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Observer

Family Says Fair Visit Turned Into Nightmare

Attending the California State Fair is an annual tradition for Cynthia Martin and her family, but it turned into a “nightmare” after the Elk Grove mother says her 11-year-old son Elijah was beaten by police last month. The family attended the fair on a Tuesday that offered free...
ELK GROVE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Solano County Sheriff to resume recovery of drowned Oakland man

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement will restart the search for a potentially drowned man on Thursday after their search was unsuccessful near Sandy Beach Boat Launch on Wednesday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a potential drowning of […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location

A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
OAKLAND, CA
mymotherlode.com

Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom

Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
JAMESTOWN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
ANTIOCH, CA

