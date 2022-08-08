ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana State Police urge public to ‘Vote Louisiana’ in upcoming cruiser contest

By Paula Jones
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Ninth Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosted “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in full swing and the public is invited to vote.

The contest is in support of AAST, which aims to support the social, financial, and educational needs of the nation’s state troopers and their families.

Every year, AAST prints and sells calendars featuring the top 13 state trooper cruisers from across the country, and the most voted for cruiser makes the cover. Proceeds from calendar sales will go to AAST.

This year, LSP is urging the public to cast a vote for Louisiana’s cruiser, which is pictured below.

