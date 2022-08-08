ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

inforney.com

City of Tyler in need of school crossing guards

With the school year starting, the City of Tyler is in need of crossing guards to work as part of the traffic operations team. With 17 schools and 28 school crossings, a total of 35 school crossing guards are needed to adequately cover all areas, said LouAnn Campbell, Tyler public information officer.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD installs over 70 vape detectors at campuses

TYLER, Texas — In an effort to end vaping on its campuses, Tyler ISD has installed more than 70 vape detectors at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center. Additional vape detectors are set to be added to the middle schools this year. These devices were included in the bond to fund the new Hubbard Middle School and new Early College High School.
TYLER, TX
KSLA

School board approves raise for Hallsville ISD staff

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - School board leaders at Hallsville ISD are paying it forward to their staff by putting a little extra cash in their pockets. The district’s Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said a 10% raise for all staff was approved for this year. Employees who aren’t...
HALLSVILLE, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD board approves Guardian Plan

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD board of trustees approved the Guardian Plan, allowing district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, board meetings and at school-related events, last week. “The district sees this as an extra line of defense to ensure the safety of our students and...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: First day of classes at Troup Elementary School

The start of the new school year kicked off Wednesday at Troup Elementary School. Families gathered outside the school to drop their children for the 2021-2022 academic school year. Drop off started at 7:30 a.m. and lasted about 20 minutes. Parents and faculty said they are excited about the new...
TROUP, TX
KLTV

East Texan goes to Jacksonville Job Fair to find work, give back to grandmother

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Job Fair is back for its sixth networking event after taking two years off because of the pandemic. “In a smaller community, we know everybody, we care for each other, and this is a way that we can extend help to our neighbors,” Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation Vice Chairman Nathan Jones said.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas

Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
LUFKIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part Two

This post is the second in a two-part series that reveals the high schools that have produced the most Texas Longhorn football lettermen in that program’s history, from its beginning in 1893 through the 2021 season. To read Part One, you can click this link. To recap, these rankings...
KLTV

Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Badly needed new housing could be on the way to an East Texas city. Several sections of Kilgore are already marked for, or already underway with new housing construction, and for good reason. “Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has brought in hundreds and hundreds of jobs. And...
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police in Jacksonville, TX Ask for Help: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?

Police are currently looking for a man who allegedly committed a theft at a business in Jacksonville, Texas. Compared to some of the images we've seen capturing alleged criminals on camera, this capture is actually pretty good. Does that mean it was NOT taken at a Walmart? (Typically, those tend to NOT be very good. This is surprising because of how much money they make...but I digress.)
JACKSONVILLE, TX
