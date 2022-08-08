Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Spring Hill ISD's new school year begins with additional safety measures in place
LONGVIEW, Texas — The start of a new school year continues for many school districts across East Texas. Spring Hill Primary School had its first day of school Thursday with about 500 new and returning students on campus. "We're excited to see our new kiddos, those new and those...
inforney.com
City of Tyler in need of school crossing guards
With the school year starting, the City of Tyler is in need of crossing guards to work as part of the traffic operations team. With 17 schools and 28 school crossings, a total of 35 school crossing guards are needed to adequately cover all areas, said LouAnn Campbell, Tyler public information officer.
cbs19.tv
Amid statewide shortage, East Texas woman returns to teaching at Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — A recent survey revealed many Texas teachers seriously considering quitting last school year. However, amid the current teacher shortage, one East Texas woman who departed with no plans of returning, is now gearing up for the first day of school again. Querida Duncalfe has been a...
Tyler ISD installs over 70 vape detectors at campuses
TYLER, Texas — In an effort to end vaping on its campuses, Tyler ISD has installed more than 70 vape detectors at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center. Additional vape detectors are set to be added to the middle schools this year. These devices were included in the bond to fund the new Hubbard Middle School and new Early College High School.
KSLA
School board approves raise for Hallsville ISD staff
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - School board leaders at Hallsville ISD are paying it forward to their staff by putting a little extra cash in their pockets. The district’s Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said a 10% raise for all staff was approved for this year. Employees who aren’t...
Tyler ISD board approves Guardian Plan
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD board of trustees approved the Guardian Plan, allowing district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, board meetings and at school-related events, last week. “The district sees this as an extra line of defense to ensure the safety of our students and...
Jacksonville hosts job fair as employers search to fill labor shortage gaps
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Hiring employees continues to be a struggle for many companies in East Texas. A job fair in Jacksonville on Thursday was trying to help connect employers and those looking for a job. Around 40 businesses were there, looking to fill the many positions available. “I just think it’s great that there’s […]
‘You will get caught’: Tyler ISD installing ‘vape detectors’ in high school, CTC campuses
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD is cracking down on vaping in schools, they announced Tuesday. In a media release, the district said it has installed “vape detectors” at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center with the message to students, “you will get caught.” More vape detectors will also be installed […]
inforney.com
PHOTOS: First day of classes at Troup Elementary School
The start of the new school year kicked off Wednesday at Troup Elementary School. Families gathered outside the school to drop their children for the 2021-2022 academic school year. Drop off started at 7:30 a.m. and lasted about 20 minutes. Parents and faculty said they are excited about the new...
KLTV
East Texan goes to Jacksonville Job Fair to find work, give back to grandmother
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Jacksonville Job Fair is back for its sixth networking event after taking two years off because of the pandemic. “In a smaller community, we know everybody, we care for each other, and this is a way that we can extend help to our neighbors,” Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation Vice Chairman Nathan Jones said.
Whitehouse, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Greenville High School football team will have a game with Whitehouse High School on August 11, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Longview ministry to giveaway school supplies, clothes, haircuts, and more
LONGVIEW, Texas — Many organizations are making sure local students have all the supplies they need before the new school year begins. But one particular ministry, New Beginnings Faith Ministry (NBFM), is going the extra mile. Pastors with the Longview ministry said they wanted to do more than just...
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
City of Jacksonville proposes 22 City Charter amendments in upcoming November election
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – In a recent post to City of Jacksonville, Texas – Government Facebook page, the city announced proposed city charter amendments are being added to the Nov. 8 election ballot. According to the city’s government page, The Charter of the City of Jacksonville was drafted in 1933, amid The Great Depression. It […]
Burnt Orange Nation
These high schools have produced the most Texas Longhorns - Part Two
This post is the second in a two-part series that reveals the high schools that have produced the most Texas Longhorn football lettermen in that program’s history, from its beginning in 1893 through the 2021 season. To read Part One, you can click this link. To recap, these rankings...
UPDATE: 4 students treated, released from hospital after Hawkins ISD bus crash
HAWKINS, Texas — A Hawkins ISD school bus was involved on a crash Tuesday afternoon. HISD says Bus No. 7 was involved in an accident and ambulances were called to the scene. Students who were riding the bus were picked up at the high school. Superintendent Susan Morton says...
KLTV
Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Badly needed new housing could be on the way to an East Texas city. Several sections of Kilgore are already marked for, or already underway with new housing construction, and for good reason. “Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has brought in hundreds and hundreds of jobs. And...
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: How to transition into back-to-school sleep schedule
TYLER, Texas — In the spirit of school starting soon, it's important your children are well-rested. Sleep expert Dr. Raghavendra Ghuge from the Sleep Institute of Texas in Tyler has some tips on how to train kids to get back into a good sleep routine. The first thing he...
Police in Jacksonville, TX Ask for Help: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
Police are currently looking for a man who allegedly committed a theft at a business in Jacksonville, Texas. Compared to some of the images we've seen capturing alleged criminals on camera, this capture is actually pretty good. Does that mean it was NOT taken at a Walmart? (Typically, those tend to NOT be very good. This is surprising because of how much money they make...but I digress.)
Rusk PD debuted ‘Rusk High Five’ in August, featuring 5 offenders each week
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police Department has started a weekly ‘Rusk High Five’ Facebook post. Each week the list of five individuals who have outstanding charges filed at Rusk Municipal Court will be featured. The list, including photos, names, ages and cities of record, charges and amounts, will be provided by Rusk Municipal Court […]
