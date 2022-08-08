ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 3

Wayne Papo
4d ago

everybody has to get a big chunk of the big money from the pandemic everything has gone up except for people's wages and everybody knows your wage is not going up just because you got to pay more at the grocery store more to gas pump more for utilities or any other type of insurance you've got to buy the one percenters on the other hand are laughing all the way to the bank good job gouging the people they smile and wave while as American people we suffer and have to do without because we can't pay for everything

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission experiencing statewide outage

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) said it’s experiencing an “agency-wide” outage. All local offices and call centers are without internet and are currently closed. OESC said the outage is impacting its ability to deliver all services, including access to claims and UI benefits information. OESC said...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
kosu.org

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation And Economy#Car Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Business Industry#Toyota
KOCO

Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
kgou.org

How Oklahoma schools are advised to deal with the coronavirus

It’s year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, so precautions in schools look familiar. Oklahoma state law says mask mandates aren’t allowed, so don’t expect any of those. But, State Department of Health guidance continues to call on people to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy