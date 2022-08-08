ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WGME

Grand jury indicts Acadia murder suspect

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man accused of hitting and killing his girlfriend with a car at Acadia National Park has now been indicted for murder. Thirty-five-year-old Raymond Lester is facing a charge of intentional or knowing murder. A grand jury indicted him Thursday. In June, police say Lester drove into...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Standoff ends peacefully in Portland after two hours

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A two-hour standoff ended peacefully in Portland Thursday night. It started on Sheridan Street around 2:30 p.m., causing major disruptions. Six Portland police cars and two tactical teams were on scene when CBS13 first got there. A man was shouting out of a third-story window down to...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston man accused of chasing, shooting at woman in fight over dog

LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man is accused of chasing after someone he didn't know and shooting at them, all in a fight over a dog. Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, police got a report that a man, later identified as 22-year-old Kody Ouelette, was chasing a female with a handgun and firing at her as she ran.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

2 arrested after 14 pounds of cocaine found in spare tire during traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested after a state trooper found 14 pounds of cocaine in the spare tire of a car, according to authorities in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a state trooper stopped a Hyundai Elantra around 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday on Interstate 40 in Conway for a traffic violation.
CONWAY, NH
WGME

'The wait is over': Happy Wheels reopening in Westbrook

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A Maine roller-skating staple is making a comeback, years after it closed in 2019. “Hey everyone, the wait is over! Our grand reopening is coming!” Happy Wheels said in a Facebook post. The beloved skating rink will reopen in Westbrook on August 20. The brand-new location...
WESTBROOK, ME
WGME

Wells closes portion of shoreline due to another sewage leak

WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says a portion of the shoreline is closed due to another sewage leak. Until further notice, there will be no swimming fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and the interior of the harbor. All other beaches in town are unaffected by the...
WELLS, ME
WGME

Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

CBS 13 says goodbye to anchor Jenn Long

PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a bittersweet day for the team at CBS13. After more than nine years, from a rookie right out of grad school to a newsroom leader, it was Jenn Long’s last day. This was no easy decision. From early morning live shots to the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Broken sewage lines wreak havoc on southern Maine communities

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sewage is wreaking havoc in Scarborough and Wells. Lines have broken in rivers and harbors that lead to the ocean and beaches. Scarborough’s sanitary district superintendent says a considerable amount of sewage seeped into the marsh. Crews worked throughout the night and the break was repaired...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues

AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
AUBURN, ME

