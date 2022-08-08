LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man is accused of chasing after someone he didn't know and shooting at them, all in a fight over a dog. Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, police got a report that a man, later identified as 22-year-old Kody Ouelette, was chasing a female with a handgun and firing at her as she ran.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO