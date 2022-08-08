Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
WGME
Grand jury indicts Acadia murder suspect
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man accused of hitting and killing his girlfriend with a car at Acadia National Park has now been indicted for murder. Thirty-five-year-old Raymond Lester is facing a charge of intentional or knowing murder. A grand jury indicted him Thursday. In June, police say Lester drove into...
WGME
Standoff ends peacefully in Portland after two hours
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A two-hour standoff ended peacefully in Portland Thursday night. It started on Sheridan Street around 2:30 p.m., causing major disruptions. Six Portland police cars and two tactical teams were on scene when CBS13 first got there. A man was shouting out of a third-story window down to...
WGME
Maine man charged with OUI after allegedly crashing into porch, retaining wall
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man was driving under the influence when he crashed into a porch and a retaining wall in Westbrook on Wednesday. According to police, 26-year-old Aja Suarez of Westbrook crashed into a porch and a retaining wall on Brown Street around 9 a.m. Suarez...
WGME
Lewiston man accused of chasing, shooting at woman in fight over dog
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A Lewiston man is accused of chasing after someone he didn't know and shooting at them, all in a fight over a dog. Just after 10 a.m. Thursday, police got a report that a man, later identified as 22-year-old Kody Ouelette, was chasing a female with a handgun and firing at her as she ran.
WGME
Sinkhole swallows car in South Portland parking lot
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in the parking lot near Town Fair Tire in South Portland Wednesday morning. South Portland officials say the car was not occupied at the time. Officials say a broken water main in the Staples Plaza is the likely cause...
WGME
Former Mainer gets 8 months in prison for role in January 6 insurrection
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A man formerly from Maine has been sentenced after pleading guilty for his role in the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Glen Mitchell Simon is accused of fighting with officers and throwing something at them. Simon was reportedly from Minot but has...
WGME
$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
WGME
'To us that's a slap in the face:' Driver in deadly Augusta crash will avoid jail time
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A year after a man fell asleep at the wheel in Augusta, hitting and killing three pedestrians, including a 1-year-old girl, the driver has learned he will serve no jail time. Two grandmothers and a baby girl died that day. Now, the families of the victims are...
WGME
How safe are amusement rides in Maine? I-Team looks at the state inspection process
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Trips to fairs or amusement parks are a big draw for families during the summer and fall in Maine, but last month, what was supposed to be a fun night out left some of them frightened. "Everyone gasped and I looked and this kid just...
WGME
2 arrested after 14 pounds of cocaine found in spare tire during traffic stop
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested after a state trooper found 14 pounds of cocaine in the spare tire of a car, according to authorities in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said a state trooper stopped a Hyundai Elantra around 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday on Interstate 40 in Conway for a traffic violation.
WGME
Rare blue lobster caught near Peaks Island, set to live in tank at Becky's Diner
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rare blue lobster caught near Peaks Island will soon have a new home. Sternman Luke Rand says he and his father, Captain Mark Rand, have been fishing together for about 20 years. They were out fishing near Peaks Island Thursday when they caught the blue lobster.
WGME
'The wait is over': Happy Wheels reopening in Westbrook
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- A Maine roller-skating staple is making a comeback, years after it closed in 2019. “Hey everyone, the wait is over! Our grand reopening is coming!” Happy Wheels said in a Facebook post. The beloved skating rink will reopen in Westbrook on August 20. The brand-new location...
WGME
'It brought back a flood of memories': Naples Causeway Classic returns for 29th year
NAPLES (WGME) -- The Naples Causeway Classic Boat and Car weekend is back for its 29th year. From up on land to down on the lake, there's a lot to see at the show. When Doug Farquharson saw the amphicar about to drive into Long Lake, he came running. "It...
WGME
Wells closes portion of shoreline due to another sewage leak
WELLS (WGME) -- The Wells Police Department says a portion of the shoreline is closed due to another sewage leak. Until further notice, there will be no swimming fishing or shellfish harvesting between the jetty and the interior of the harbor. All other beaches in town are unaffected by the...
WGME
Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
WGME
CBS 13 says goodbye to anchor Jenn Long
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a bittersweet day for the team at CBS13. After more than nine years, from a rookie right out of grad school to a newsroom leader, it was Jenn Long’s last day. This was no easy decision. From early morning live shots to the...
WGME
Broken sewage lines wreak havoc on southern Maine communities
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Sewage is wreaking havoc in Scarborough and Wells. Lines have broken in rivers and harbors that lead to the ocean and beaches. Scarborough’s sanitary district superintendent says a considerable amount of sewage seeped into the marsh. Crews worked throughout the night and the break was repaired...
WGME
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
WGME
Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues
AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
WGME
National gas average drops below $4 for the first time since March
The national average for a gallon of gas dipped to just under the $4 mark for the first time in more than five months. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular is $3.99 as of Thursday. Prices have dropped 15 cents in the past week and...
