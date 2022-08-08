Read full article on original website
Related
Fresno City football bringing former rivals together
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hear what a couple of the team’s veterans say about so many homegrown players all coming together on the same team.
sjvsun.com
“An embarrassment for the Red Wave”: Opposition emerges over Fresno St. stadium tax
One day removed from its placement on the November ballot, a first-of-its-kind, 20-year local sales tax to fund improvements for Fresno State’s academic and athletic facilities is already under fire. If voters approve the tax, the measure will enact a 0.2 percent sales tax in Fresno County, with the...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Bullpups first day of school sees two seniors look to the future, reflecting on the past
The first day of school at Hanford High School Thursday was filled with excitement for students and teachers alike. Among the students, two seniors spoke about their accomplishments as well as their aspirations for the coming school year and beyond, during lunch break on campus. Cayden Muir is an accomplished...
thesungazette.com
Bob Ainley decides to run in contested Visalia council race
VISALIA – The newest candidate to toss his name into the ring for Visalia’s District 4 council seat has the most name recognition: Bob Ainley. Joining a relatively crowded field for one seat, Ainley will be running against Marie Line-Labbee, Emmanuel Hernandez Soto and Veraldo Holguin. Still the Visalia native wants to be a part of the solution for Visalia’s most pressing issues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourcentralvalley.com
Two men found shot in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two men were shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment near Maple and Shields Avenues around 4:45 a.m. after a shooting victim went next door asking for help.
GV Wire
Clovis Students File Lawsuit After School Bans ‘Conservative’ Flyers
Three Clovis Community College students have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against President Lori Bennett and other administrators, alleging that their constitutional rights were violated by the removal and banning of their group’s flyers from bulletin boards inside campus buildings. The suit was filed Thursday in U.S. District...
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and Clovis
Wings are the thing. Wings of any kind are the thing. But where do you get good to great wings in Fresno and Clovis?. There are a ton of places to get wings. Almost every restaurant serves wings as an appetizer or the main entre. It's just that not every business has eatable wings.
Hanford Sentinel
West Hills to host an evening of HOPE
West Hills College Lemoore will host an evening of HOPE from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in the West Hills College Lemoore Student Union. Members of the community are invited to attend and enjoy live music performances, food for purchase from local trucks, and a presentation from the Santa Rosa Rancheria. Community resource tables, college financial aid information and campus tours will be available. A roundtable discussion about overcoming barriers to college will also be held.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesungazette.com
Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia
VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
thesungazette.com
Dudley Ranch honored with 150-year award
A local cattle ranch in Tulare County was recently recognized by the California Agricultural Heritage Club for keeping its operations running for over 150 years. VISALIA— There are not many small farms left, in particular those who have a 151 year legacy to their name. But the local Dudley Ranch of Tulare County has been in operation for that long, and after years of long term dedication the ranch was recently recognized by the California Agricultural Heritage Club as a longstanding family farm.
KMJ
2 Men Shot In Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men were shot in Northeast Fresno according to police. The Fresno Police Department received calls of a man banging on a door asking for help around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning at the Villa Primavera Apartments near Shields and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
Washington Examiner
'Unlawful censorship': California community college sued for banning conservative flyers
A group of conservative students has filed a federal lawsuit against their California community college after school officials banned them from displaying several flyers with conservative messages on campus kiosks. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression filed the lawsuit Thursday on behalf of three students at Clovis Community College...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GV Wire
Longtime Fresno Judge Retires. Here’s Who Newsom Appointed as Replacement
After serving 20 years on the Fresno County Superior Court bench, Hilary Chittick plans to take it slow in retirement, at least at the beginning. “A friend advised me to wait six months after retiring to make any big plans, and I’m actually going to follow that advice. I’ll do something, but am not sure what,” Chittick told Politics 101 by email.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's 131st birthday celebrated at Thursday Night Market
After three weeks of cancellation due to heat, Hanford’s Thursday Night Market Place was back this week in ﬁne form, with a birthday party to boot. Hanford celebrated its 131st year of existence with a sing-a-long of the song "Happy Birthday" and cake for the public.
Madera Tribune
Central Valley receives $23 million grant
FRESNO — in an unprecedented agreement, Madera, Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties joined forces with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation to apply for a federal grant in the Good Jobs Challenge and was one of 32 to receive a $23 million grant of the more than 600 applicants.
L.A. Weekly
Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.
Friends of Missy Hernandez recognized by police
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The 32nd Annual Fresno and Madera Police Chiefs Association Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday, August 10 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. One of the recipients was Salina Barbo. Barbo is the friend of Missy Hernandez, who was found dead in the California Aqueduct back in February. Hernandez disappeared […]
BBQ competition coming to Fresno County’s Kearney Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A major barbecue competition is being held next month in Fresno County’s Kearney Park. The Fresno County Historical Society is hosting “The Great Kearney Barbecue Smoke Out,” which is planned for Sept. 24th at Kearney Park. The competition will host a mix of pros and amateur grillers keen to take the […]
KMJ
CHP Chase Ends On The 99 In Madera
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — CHP is at the scene of a crash that happened following a chase that started in Southwest Fresno and ended in Madera on Wednesday morning. The chase started on northbound Highway 99 in Fresno. CHP was able to successfully spike one of the tires of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
Comments / 1