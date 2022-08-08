The plan for putting an issue on the ballot so the people could decide if they wanted to expand opportunities in North Platte for health and recreation by updating the Recreation Center and Cody Pool seemed like a no-brainer. Let the people decide — seems fair. Then members of the City Council decided they knew better than we the people, so would not let it get the supermajority needed to put it on the ballot.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO