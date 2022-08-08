Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Councilman Carman resigns after 12 years of service
Ward 3 North Platte City Councilman Jim Carman will resign after Tuesday’s council meeting, capping a 50-year career in public service in Lincoln County. A City Hall press release said Carman, who had been running for a fourth council term, cited desires to relocate closer to family and to truly retire as his reasons for stepping down.
North Platte Telegraph
NP sales tax petition drive beats organizers’ goal; effort continues
A rapid-fire petition drive has gathered about 1,740 signatures in six days to place a half-cent sales tax to expand the North Platte Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 ballot, organizer Brock Wurl said Wednesday evening. That number, which Wurl said could grow by week’s end, exceeds the drive’s goal...
News Channel Nebraska
North Platte city councilman resigning
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A North Platte city councilman is ending his term a few months early. Jim Carman has announced his resignation from the council effective following the council's next meeting on Tuesday. The Ward 3 councilman said in a statement that he's stepping away to spend more time...
knopnews2.com
CRA to sign “sale agreement” with Sustainable Beef, LLC
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s largest economic development project in decades will be up for discussion during the Community Redevelopment Authority’s meeting Thursday. The CRA is expected to review and consider executing the “sale agreement” between the City, the CRA and Sustainable Beef, LLC at the...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Norris' birthday, NPPD milestone marked
July 11 was the birthday of George W Norris: McCook resident during 40 years of public service in the House and Senate. Considered the father of public power for his work establishing the Rural Electric Administration. July 11 was particularly memorable because of the monthly NPPD pre-board conference call and...
knopnews2.com
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Western Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County...
North Platte Telegraph
Music on the Bricks includes NP Canteen District’s formal debut
This weekend’s sixth Music on the Bricks festival includes a North Platte milestone: historic downtown’s official naming as the Canteen District. An 8 p.m. city proclamation and ribbon-cutting Saturday will mark the symbolic completion of the six-square-block area’s 4½-year-long renovation, North Platte Downtown Association board member Shae Caldwell said.
North Platte Telegraph
Sustainable Beef financing assured, CEO says; CRA approves lagoon sale
Sustainable Beef LLC CEO David Briggs said Thursday that full financing has been assured for the $325 million meatpacking plant planned on North Platte’s east edge. Briggs spoke with The Telegraph by phone from Kennebunkport, Maine, after North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority approved execution of the long-anticipated sale of a retired city sewer lagoon for the 875-employee, 1,500-head-per-day plant.
North Platte Telegraph
Rec Center to close for maintenance Aug. 14-20
The North Platte Recreation Center will be closed Sunday to Aug. 20 for annual maintenance. During that time, Rec Center passes will be honored at the Cody Park Swimming Pool, the city said in a press release. The Cody Park swimming pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 1...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the editor: Blocking North Platte's growth is 'imprudent'
The plan for putting an issue on the ballot so the people could decide if they wanted to expand opportunities in North Platte for health and recreation by updating the Recreation Center and Cody Pool seemed like a no-brainer. Let the people decide — seems fair. Then members of the City Council decided they knew better than we the people, so would not let it get the supermajority needed to put it on the ballot.
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Police Department take part in 'Drive Sober' enforcement program
The North Platte Police Department will take advantage of a federal grant to increase its efforts over the next few weeks in taking impaired drivers off local roads. The department will participate in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" national campaign, which runs from Aug. 19 through the Labor Day weekend that ends on Sept. 5.
North Platte Police to participate in DUI campaign over Labor Day holiday
During the Labor Day holiday, including the end of summertime and the busy Labor Day weekend, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is working alongside the law enforcement community in North Platte & Lincoln County to decrease impaired driving. From August 19 through September...
North Platte Telegraph
MPCC Ogallala Campus to celebrate 10-year anniversary
The Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a Keith County Chamber of Commerce Coffee Connection from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 19. The event, which is open to the public, will serve as a thank you to area residents, whose continued support has made the college’s existence in Ogallala a success, according to a press release.
knopnews2.com
Scammers are using a new tactic that tugs at the heart strings
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On the morning of July 28, a post was put on a Facebook group for buying and selling in Lincoln County stating that a newborn baby was found in Maxwell and that help was needed in identifying the parents of the child. There is only...
North Platte Telegraph
Half of Lincoln County now in worst drought categories, UNL center says
Drought conditions worsened in Lincoln County and across Nebraska over the past week as summer heat persisted and rain again grew scarce. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map Thursday showed North Platte and most of western and southern Lincoln County in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought.”
knopnews2.com
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 11
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Allen R. Gardner, 63, of North Platte, passed away on July 27, 2022, at Great Plains Health. Allen was born on April 5, 1959. With his sister …
North Platte Telegraph
Paulman Farms providing ag students hands-on learning opportunities
Roric Paulman has teamed with the University of Nebraska for roughly a decade to provide agriculture students and educators hands-on experience in the fields of his family’s operation. Thursday’s “Water for Food” conference was the latest example. At the farm site, just south of Sutherland, students and educators focused...
knopnews2.com
Small fire at Bryan Ave. day care
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Fire Department responded to a fire at an in-home day care at 908 N. Bryan Ave., Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters extinguished the small electrical fire quickly after arriving, and minimal damage is reported. Everyone inside the building made it out safely and no...
Kearney Hub
Sandhills Open Road Challenge begins Thursday in Custer County
ARNOLD — The roar of high-performance sports cars will echo from the rolling ranchland of south-central Nebraska this week during the Sandhills Open Road Challenge. More than 140 high performance cars will converge on Arnold for the 22nd annual racing event in which owners can legally slam their pedal to the medal.
