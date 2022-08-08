Fargo police investigate 3 shootings. Fire at Spitfire restaurant. Former Miss America running for congress

Read full article on original website
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
Wrigley proposing harsher sentences for violent criminals following Fargo shootings
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is proposing tougher sentences for violent criminals. The move follows a series of shootings over the weekend in Fargo. Wrigley's legislation would apply to those who commit a crime while having a gun they purchased illegally. He says the tougher penalties...
Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant fled on foot from Fargo police as they attempted to stop him late Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Main Avenue shortly. He headed east on the north side of Main. There was a large police presence and...
Alarming spike in Fargo overdoses, a cut back in school bus service & a young runner battles illness.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell filling in for Tom Tucker. Tonight's Headlines: Fargo Police warn of an alarming spike in overdose deaths in the city. A local school...
Fargo School Board drops Pledge of Allegiance. Man arrested in Fargo shooting. Klobuchar backs bill to lower drug prices.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. No more reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the Fargo School Board. Why they decided to drop it. A suspect arrested in a shooting in South Fargo, Senator Klobuchar backs a new bill to reduce drug prices for some Americans.
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo. Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people. On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses. One person was...
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
New Moorhead downtown development plan, great news for wheat crop & Ellison to stand for abortion
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell fills in for tom tonight. A first look tonight at the new plan for redeveloping downtown Moorhead. Great news for this year's wheat crop in North Dakota. In an exclusive interview, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talks about defending abortion and his re-election campaign.
Man wanted in connection with weekend Fargo shooting arrested in Dilworth
DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – A man police say was involved in a Fargo shooting on Saturday has been arrested in Dilworth. Fargo Police says 21-year-old Braden Poitra was taken into custody around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon on an unrelated felony warrant in Minnesota. He’s being held on attempted murder charges for his involvement in a shooting injuring a man in the arm Saturday in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South.
Funeral procession route announced for former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming involving the upcoming funeral and procession involving a beloved member of the area law enforcement community. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has now shared the funeral procession route that will be traveled during the late Bill Bergquist's services Monday. The procession will take...
Several fatal overdoses reported recently in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is alerting the public to a recent increase in overdoses in the city, including several that turned deadly. On Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to two separate calls for unresponsive individuals. Lifesaving measures were performed at both incidents, but were unsuccessful. Then, Monday officers also responded to two additional calls for unresponsive individuals. One was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene. The second was revived with Narcan and received medical care.
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office, in conjunction with the North Dakota Insurance Department, have brought charges against a resident of Cass County for committing insurance fraud. Officials say 58-year-old Paul Joseph Baumler is being charged with one count of committing a fraudulent insurance...
Lane closures to slow traffic on busy Fargo roadway
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in Fargo are warning residents about lane closures scheduled for Main Avenue next week. Officials say the closure is necessary to obtain soil samples under the busy roadway. Beginning Monday, August 15th, eastbound traffic on Main Avenue will be reduced to two lanes between 28th...
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
West Fargo fire damages bar & grill
A fire closed the Spitfire Bar and Grill in West Fargo on Saturday. The West Fargo Fire Department responded to the restaurant just before noon. When crews arrived flames were visible from the roof of the building. The flames appear to have started under a commercial grill and spread throughout the kitchen exhaust system. There were no injuries to staff or patrons. A damage estimate was not immediately available. The cause is under investigation.
Governor Burgum joins other elected officials in breaking ground for new FM Area Diversion Project
(Fargo, ND) -- Ground breaking happened in Argusville Tuesday for what is expected to be the most ambitious infrastructure project ever in the region. "With the protection for the entire metro area it's going to save tens of millions of dollars annually because of all these family members are going to have like a giant insurance break," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
