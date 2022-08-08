ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KKTV

COVID-19 revaccination recommended for patients at 2 Colorado clinics

WHEATRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent out a health alert on Friday for people who received COVID-19 vaccines at two clinics. The alert is for anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the following locations between the following dates:. 1. Wheatridge-based Colorado...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
KKTV

Flag raised Friday that will cover Deputy Andrew Peery’s casket

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday morning marked another step in the El Paso County community honoring fallen sheriff’s deputy Andrew Peery. A flag was raised to the top of the flag pole outside the sheriff’s department downtown Colorado Springs. It held there for six minutes of silence; one minute for every year Peery served with the agency. The flag was taken down and folded ceremoniously. It will drape over Peery’s casket at his funeral Monday.
KKTV

MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021

DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Total Transformation: Dog brought into Pikes Peak Human Society gets a new look

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What a transformation! Meet Alfie!. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says Alfie was brought into the Pueblo shelter and was in pretty bad shape. He was severely matted, and his coat was covered in urine and feces. The HSPPR vet team immediately brought him in for a medical shave-down.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

EVRAZ soliciting proposals for North American properties

(KKTV) - It is unclear what will happen to EVRAZ’s Pueblo location if the company’s North American subsidiaries are purchased, but EVRAZ is looking for buyers. EVRAZ issued a brief news release on Wednesday stating they are “launching the process of soliciting proposals for the acquisition of its North American subsidiaries.”
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years for bank robberies

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - 46-year-old Jared Lincoln has been sentenced by a judge to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. “Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald committed four takeover-style robberies, all while he was under supervision for previous bank robberies,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Fitzgerald clearly knew the consequences of his actions and still chose to break the law and terrorize his victims. This lengthy sentence is appropriate for this defendant; keeping him behind bars helps keep our communities safe.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects. According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.
PUEBLO, CO

