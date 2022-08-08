Read full article on original website
COVID-19 revaccination recommended for patients at 2 Colorado clinics
WHEATRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent out a health alert on Friday for people who received COVID-19 vaccines at two clinics. The alert is for anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the following locations between the following dates:. 1. Wheatridge-based Colorado...
‘We seem to be in the decline phase’: Colorado’s top doctor talks BA.5 surge and more with anchor Katie Pelton
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say we appear to be on the back side of the most recent surge in COVID cases in Colorado and expressed guarded optimism going into this new school year. 11 News anchor Katie Pelton sat down with the state’s top doctor, Eric France with...
Survive and Thrive: City of Colorado Springs launches program to help local businesses recovering from the pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs and Exponential Impact have partnered to launch a program called Survive and Thrive: Propel COS. This grant program will help local Colorado Springs businesses that are “struggling with the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff Greene, with the...
WATCH: Colorado governor discusses EPA funding to transition school buses from diesel to electric
WATCH - Peyton brewery honors fallen Sheriff's Deputy. Jak's Brewery and Taproom has a special table set up for law enforcement.
Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region reports more animals in shelter this summer, including strays and surrenders
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Animal shelters across the country are seeing a rise in animals coming through their doors, including in southern Colorado. 11 News spoke with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, who saw a 24% increase in animals from this summer to last summer, which includes strays and surrenders.
Flag raised Friday that will cover Deputy Andrew Peery’s casket
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday morning marked another step in the El Paso County community honoring fallen sheriff’s deputy Andrew Peery. A flag was raised to the top of the flag pole outside the sheriff’s department downtown Colorado Springs. It held there for six minutes of silence; one minute for every year Peery served with the agency. The flag was taken down and folded ceremoniously. It will drape over Peery’s casket at his funeral Monday.
MISSING: At-risk woman with cerebral palsy last seen in Colorado on July 30, 2021
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a woman who was last seen on July 30. Feliciz Martinez, 38, was last seen on July 30, 2021 and reported missing on Aug. 15, 2021. She was last spotted in the Aurora area. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Felicia suffers from cerebral palsy and uses both a cane and braces to walk. Felicia also has a speech impediment. When she was last seen, she had dyed hair that was half pink and half purple.
Colorado drivers reminded to use caution and follow laws with school back in session
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many students are already back in the classroom while other school districts are getting ready to welcome students back in Colorado. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been issuing simple warnings and reminders the past few weeks about following traffic laws. “As students return for the...
El Paso County school districts still struggling with bus driver shortage; offering incentives for drivers
HSPPR reports more animals in shelter this summer, including strays and surrenders. In-depth conversation: How to talk to your kids about fentanyl in Colorado. As the fentanyl crisis continues in Colorado, Gallus Medical Detox Centers Exec. Clinical Director Steve Carleton talks in-depth on how to discuss the issue...
CDOT offers discount on haircuts to raise awareness on motorcycle safety
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind motorcyclists about safety on the road. To date this year, there have been 89 motorcyclists killed on Colorado roads. Most of those deaths have occurred in El Paso County, according to CDOT. On Friday CDOT is partnering...
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
Total Transformation: Dog brought into Pikes Peak Human Society gets a new look
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What a transformation! Meet Alfie!. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says Alfie was brought into the Pueblo shelter and was in pretty bad shape. He was severely matted, and his coat was covered in urine and feces. The HSPPR vet team immediately brought him in for a medical shave-down.
Harrison District 2 announces bulk Narcan order coming to middle and high schools
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Harrison School District 2 in Colorado Springs announced it’s expecting a bulk order of Narcan this fall, with doses expected to go into middle and high schools. Until now, Narcan has been in District 2 schools solely by being carried by school resource officers....
EVRAZ soliciting proposals for North American properties
(KKTV) - It is unclear what will happen to EVRAZ’s Pueblo location if the company’s North American subsidiaries are purchased, but EVRAZ is looking for buyers. EVRAZ issued a brief news release on Wednesday stating they are “launching the process of soliciting proposals for the acquisition of its North American subsidiaries.”
WATCH: Colorado School District 11 Superintendent talks priorities for school year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Superintendents across southern Colorado are sitting with digital anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to discuss challenges and priorities for the 2022-2023 school year. Through specific questions covering a variety of topics, from school safety measures to staffing shortages and even changes...
Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years for bank robberies
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - 46-year-old Jared Lincoln has been sentenced by a judge to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. “Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald committed four takeover-style robberies, all while he was under supervision for previous bank robberies,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Fitzgerald clearly knew the consequences of his actions and still chose to break the law and terrorize his victims. This lengthy sentence is appropriate for this defendant; keeping him behind bars helps keep our communities safe.”
Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects. According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local woman is still searching for answers after she says hackers stole tens of thousands of dollars from her in mere minutes. Despite the devastating loss, she tells 11 News she is determined to get justice. Machelle Williams says it all started when she...
