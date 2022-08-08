(Moorhead, MN) -- Details are beginning to become available for what the future of Downtown Moorhead will be. Roers Construction says Moorhead’s downtown will be revitalized with expanded opportunities for lifestyle, diversity and a growing expressive culture. Roers has unveiled the initial concept plans for the Downtown Moorhead Development project, inspired by a vision of “More to Moorhead.” The re-imagined downtown area is the stepping stone for the future growth and value of Moorhead. Roers will oversee the planning and execution of the development, which may be upwards of nine city blocks.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO