Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
High School Football Season Preview: West Fargo Sheyenne Linebacker Nick Renner
Nick Renner joined Big Game James to preview his senior season with the Mustangs. Nick also talked about a couple teammates he thinks will have a breakout season.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
High School Football Season Preview: West Fargo Sheyenne Head Coach Jeremy Newton
Big Game James had a chance to catch up with West Fargo Sheyenne head coach Jeremy Newton. He previewed the Mustangs 2022 season and talked about the early leadership he's seen so far.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
High School Football Season Preview: West Fargo's Cole Tiedeman
Big Game James met up with Packers starting quarterback and linebacker Cole Tiedeman. They discussed his mentality this season and his end goal with the Packers.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
High School Football Season Preview: Fargo Davies Head Coach Wayne Werremeyer
Big Game James caught up with Fargo Davies head football coach Wayne Werremeyer. They previewed the season and what he thinks this years group can do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo South, Davies Cross Country athletes teaming up to benefit Freshman with Cancer
(Fargo, ND) -- Normally rivals, a pair of local cross country teams are banding together Thursday to support one of their own. The Cross Country teams from Fargo South and Davies High Schools will be hosting a joined car wash and bake sale at the Family Fare off 25th Street South to benefit Clara Motschenbacher.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
New Moorhead downtown development plan, great news for wheat crop & Ellison to stand for abortion
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Kyle Cornell fills in for tom tonight. A first look tonight at the new plan for redeveloping downtown Moorhead. Great news for this year's wheat crop in North Dakota. In an exclusive interview, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison talks about defending abortion and his re-election campaign.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Payroll issues, irregularities found at Mayville State in audit
(Mayville, ND) -- Payroll issues and financial irregularities at Mayville State are being reported by a recent state audit. Findings released Thursday show the university reported more than 175-thousand dollars in overpayments to 15 employees. The auditor's office also found an additional ten-thousand dollars in overpayments to seven employees. Auditors...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pro Life Action Ministries to host rally protesting Fargo abortion clinic move
(Moorhead, MN) -- The continued push to prevent North Dakota's only abortion clinic's move to Moorhead will continue next week. Pro-Life Action Ministries and PLAM Action, an outreach ministry of Pro-Life Action Ministries, are set to hold a Life Rally Friday August 19th at 7:00 pm at 1020 Center Avenue in Moorhead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Wrigley proposing harsher sentences for violent criminals following Fargo shootings
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is proposing tougher sentences for violent criminals. The move follows a series of shootings over the weekend in Fargo. Wrigley's legislation would apply to those who commit a crime while having a gun they purchased illegally. He says the tougher penalties...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo School Board drops Pledge of Allegiance. Man arrested in Fargo shooting. Klobuchar backs bill to lower drug prices.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. No more reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the Fargo School Board. Why they decided to drop it. A suspect arrested in a shooting in South Fargo, Senator Klobuchar backs a new bill to reduce drug prices for some Americans.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lane closures to slow traffic on busy Fargo roadway
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in Fargo are warning residents about lane closures scheduled for Main Avenue next week. Officials say the closure is necessary to obtain soil samples under the busy roadway. Beginning Monday, August 15th, eastbound traffic on Main Avenue will be reduced to two lanes between 28th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Fire Department seeking applicants for upcoming firefighter positions
(Fargo, ND) -- Openings are coming for one of the most challenging, but rewarding jobs in the City of Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department says it is actively seeking applicants to join the department’s firefighters. The application process will be open from Monday, August 15th through Monday, September 5th,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Drug overdoses on rise in Cass County
(Cass County, ND) -- Cass County officials say drug overdoses there are on the rise. The county experienced four overdoses this past weekend, three of them deadly. Fargo Cass Public Health prevention coordinator Robyn Litke Hall says there was a 55-percent increase in drug-related deaths in the county between 2019 and 2020.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Funeral procession route announced for former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming involving the upcoming funeral and procession involving a beloved member of the area law enforcement community. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has now shared the funeral procession route that will be traveled during the late Bill Bergquist's services Monday. The procession will take...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
8-10-22 What's On Your Mind Early Edition
17:01 - Shannon Cole - Josef's School of Hair Design is partnering with The Salvation Army on Monday, August 15, 2022 to provide school-age children free haircuts and shampoos before going back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. This will take place at Josef's south Fargo location - 3223...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Plans begin to surface for future of Downtown Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Details are beginning to become available for what the future of Downtown Moorhead will be. Roers Construction says Moorhead’s downtown will be revitalized with expanded opportunities for lifestyle, diversity and a growing expressive culture. Roers has unveiled the initial concept plans for the Downtown Moorhead Development project, inspired by a vision of “More to Moorhead.” The re-imagined downtown area is the stepping stone for the future growth and value of Moorhead. Roers will oversee the planning and execution of the development, which may be upwards of nine city blocks.
Comments / 0