The Town of Vail has welcomed two new directors to its team. Carlie Smith has been promoted to Finance Director. She is a certified public accountant and has worked for the town for eight years, managing Vail’s budget process and financial reporting, as well as sales tax and short-term rental functions. Smith has over 15 years of financial and accounting experience, including previous positions as a controller for an application software company and an auditor with a public accounting firm. Her new role follows the promotion of former Finance Director Kathleen Halloran to Deputy Town Manager.

VAIL, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO