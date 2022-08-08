ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

vailgov.com

Vail Social Community Potluck Ready for Table Reservations

Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck which will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at www.vailsocial.com. Drawing upon the format...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
vailgov.com

Vail Announces Finalists for Town Manager

Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid today announced the search for a new Vail town manager has been narrowed to four finalists:. Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado. John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California. Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Bentley Henderson, Assistant...
VAIL, CO
vailgov.com

Town of Vail Welcomes New Directors

The Town of Vail has welcomed two new directors to its team. Carlie Smith has been promoted to Finance Director. She is a certified public accountant and has worked for the town for eight years, managing Vail’s budget process and financial reporting, as well as sales tax and short-term rental functions. Smith has over 15 years of financial and accounting experience, including previous positions as a controller for an application software company and an auditor with a public accounting firm. Her new role follows the promotion of former Finance Director Kathleen Halloran to Deputy Town Manager.
VAIL, CO

