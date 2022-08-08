ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity Rodman asks if she should take on her dad Dennis’ iconic hairstyle from the 90s

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARQdY_0h9gtPl400

Dennis Rodman’s impressive basketball career came with just as remarkable hair. The athlete dyed his hair a variety of colors throughout his career, with symbolic shapes and symbols. One of his most iconic hairstyles came in 1998, with what looked like a leopard print. While it was later revealed to be in honor of Scottie Pippen , his soccer star daughter Trinity Rodman might be thinking of bringing it back. On Monday, she reposted an IG post by GQ Sports in her story of the iconic hairstyle, asking her 115k followers, “Should I do it?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTxjE_0h9gtPl400 Trinity Rodman

Shortly after Trinity’s Instagram post, the account Just Women Sports, photoshopped the hairstyle onto an action shot of the 20-year-old with the caption “We think yes.” Trinity saw the post and left her reaction, “Omg….”


It’s hard to tell whether or not she liked the look but we will have to wait and see if we see her on the field with it one day.

While the hairstyle looked like leopard print, it was dedicated to Pippen who missed the opening 35 games recovering from foot surgery. Rodman marked his return to the Chicago Bulls by dyeing Pippen’s No.33 in his hair, per GQ.

As for how Trinity’s soccer career is going, last week, she scored twice against the North Carolina Courage in Cary, N.C. Despite her goals, the reigning National Women’s Soccer League champions ended up in a 3-3 draw.

The talented athlete was also in attendace at the 2020 ESPYS at the end of July, where she looked beautiful in a sheer dress.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNa6a_0h9gtPl400 GettyImages

