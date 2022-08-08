ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker says he's optimistic Illinois will pass assault weapons ban

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday he's optimistic the Illinois General Assembly will be able to pass an assault weapons ban despite fierce opposition from groups like the National Rifle Association.

"I believe we are in a position to overcome that obstacle and to get an assault weapons ban in our state," Pritzker said during an unrelated news conference on Monday. "I certainly am pushing for it. I think we should have one on the federal level."

Over the past ten years, more than two dozen bills to ban assault weapons have been introduced in Springfield.

None have passed. Some never even made it out of committee.

Joe
4d ago

Pritzker, you dumbass. Again, only the military can possess assault/fully automatic weapons. The weapon used in the HP shooting was a rifle, which discharges one bullet with one trigger pull. No law, ordinance

Lorne Kent Langstrom
4d ago

This ban, if it makes it, will not change any of the peoples hearts that want to commit these kind of crimes. They don't follow laws and weapons can be obtained illegally if needed. Until the heart of man is changed, there is no solution, period!

Jack
4d ago

This is a typical politician's solution. It will not address the real problems. Instead it will address something it can control, namely the guns owned by law abiding people. The politicians will declare a victory. But that won't do anything to stop crimes where guns are used.

