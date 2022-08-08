ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

By Christy Turner, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
PALM BEACH — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The circumstances were not immediately clear. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return messages seeking comment Monday evening.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said in his statement.

The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s presidency had concluded. It was not clear whether the FBI search was connected to that probe.

A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted a statement Monday evening, sayin the read is “the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”

