A Hair Expert Says These 'Harsh' Hair Mistakes Make Your Wrinkles And Fine Lines More Obvious

This story was authored by hair and health expert Dr. Virginia Blackwell, M.D. of Eve Magazine.

Hair Styling Mistakes That Can Make You Look Older

Not Styling Your Hair Properly

Long bangs or unkempt hair will make you look messy and unprofessional.

Coloring Your Hair Without Consulting An Expert

Coloring your hair without the help of a professional can result in uneven color, fading, or unwanted brassy tones.

Using The Wrong Hair Products

Wrong hair products, shampoos, and conditioners can make wrinkles and fine lines more visible on your face. The wrong products can lead to more wrinkles and fine lines because they have harsh ingredients that strip away your skin’s natural moisture.

Hair Care Tips And Best Practices For An Anti-Aging Hairstyle

Keep Your Hair Short

Keeping your hair short is a great way to look younger. If your hair is long, it can make you look older, as hair tends to thin as we age. Short hair also requires less product and effort to style.

Do Your Research When Shopping For Hair Care Products

Be careful of products that contain parabens in the ingredient list. Parabens are preservatives used in many skincare and beauty products that are endocrine disruptors. This can lead to hormone imbalance and contribute to hair loss and scalp thinning.

Avoid Permanent Dye Treatments

If you have grey hair, avoid permanent dye treatments. These can accentuate grays and make them more prominent. Instead, opt for semi-permanent color gloss treatments that add shine without depositing color.

Invest In A Good Quality Anti-Humidity Brush

These brushes help distribute the natural oils from your scalp down through the rest of your hair shafts, taming flyaways and guiding hairs into place.