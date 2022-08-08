ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Nonprofit Coalition Joined Forces and hosted Annual Back to School Fair

This past Sunday, members of the Burbank Nonprofit Coalition joined forces to host Burbank’s Annual Back to School Fairs. Representatives from Burbank Coordinating Council, the Boys & Girls Club of Burbank, Burbank Housing Corp, Kids Community Dental, and many other organizations passed out over 400 backpacks at the Burbank YMCA for this incredible event.
BURBANK, CA
Burbank, CA
Burbank, CA
TreePeople shows us how to save trees in drought

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Even though Los Angeles is under mandatory water restrictions, it’s important to save our trees during the drought. TreePeople suggest watering young trees once per week in the morning or evening, and watering older trees every two to three weeks. You can also water...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
LA Philanthropic Group Gets Homes Worth $55M from MacKenzie Scott

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the organization announced Tuesday. It is the second gift...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New car-free way of getting to Ontario Airport is announced

There is now a new car-free way to travel to Ontario International Airport. Residents from throughout the region can take Metrolink right to Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, where they will be met by ONT Connect, a direct shuttle operated by Omnitrans and powered by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
ONTARIO, CA
Burbank’s Chamber Welcomes Lusanet Collective

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomes Lusanet Collective to our city!. Lusanet Collective is a creative hub and retail space launched by Lusine Simonyan and Anet Abnous, two business owners with a vision of connecting founders and creators with opportunities to network, create, and promote their businesses through every stage of development and growth.
BURBANK, CA
DEVELOPERS SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR CI HARBOR | Aquarium, restaurants, retail spaces under consideration for Whale’s Tail, Fisherman’s Wharf

PICTURED: Whale’s Tail Restaurant, now closed, at Channel Islands Harbor in 2022. Photo by Jed Chernabaeff/County of Ventura – Harbor Department. Plans to redevelop two areas of the Channel Islands Harbor that have fallen into disrepair in recent years are coming into greater focus. Officials with the county-owned...
OXNARD, CA
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
On the Market: A Home for a Healthy Lifestyle in Orange

Exercise on the soccer field, basketball court, sand volleyball court, and more. Of note: Cook your favorite healthy meals in a kitchen featuring a six-burner range, double oven, marble counters, and a pot filler. 11201 S. Meads Ave. Lisa Blanc, 714-231-9622; Krista Blanc, 714-403-3347. Wisdom From a Dietician. Karen Lindsay...
Body Found Near Santa Monica Beach

A woman was found dead near the beach in Santa Monica this week. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers and SMFD personnel responded to a report of a person down on the 2600 block of Ocean Front Walk, near beach restroom 26. “Officers...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The founder of Eagle Rock's first coffee bar moves on after 21 years

Eagle Rock - After moving here more than twenty years ago, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee. A love of coffee and community inspired Vuagniaux to open Swork, Eagle Rock's first dedicated coffee bar. Now, 21 years later, Vuagniaux has left the coffee business behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Large fire breaks out near 105, 605 Freeways

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is battling a large fire near the 105 and 605 Freeways. The California Highway Patrol has shut down the 105 and 605 transition roads. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the fire began at a homeless encampment. This is a developing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

