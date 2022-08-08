Read full article on original website
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Charlie Clark to chair Bank of Marion’s board
Perry D. “Pete” Mowbray, retiring chairman of The Bank of Marion’s board of directors, announced long-time board member Charles C. “Charlie” Clark. Jr. has been elected to succeed him as chair the board. Clark, a Rich Valley farmer, has served on the board for almost...
Sinking Springs Presbyterian celebrates 250 years of history
ABINGDON, Va. --- The congregation at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church likes to tell stories. And, with the history that surrounds the 250-year-old Abingdon church, there are plenty to tell. For more than two centuries, the Abingdon church has been a center of worship for as many as 10 generations of...
Yarn songspinner Blake Christiana comes to the Down Home in Johnson City on Friday, Aug. 12
» When: Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City. Troubadour Blake Christiana normally spins yarns of songs as the leader of Yarn. On occasion, Christiana steps out for a show on his own. With Yarn parked back home in...
Food truck park values community over competition
BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol’s Food Truck Park had a grand opening so big Friday that some trucks sold out in two hours. Local businesswoman Lauren Griffin got the idea to form the food truck park when she needed a home for a second Blended Pedaler food truck. Instead of creating a space just for her own business, Griffin decided to invite other food trucks and established the city’s first food truck park just off Lee Highway at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.
SHORT TAKES | 49 Winchester head to the Grand Ole Opry stage on Aug. 30
North Carolina’s Fireside Collective create music that heals divides. Hear tunes from their new album, “Across the Divide,” when Fireside Collective headline Farm and Fun Time. Catch them tonight, Thursday, Aug. 11, in the theater inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, Virginia. Billed as...
Bear Necessiteas is following 'desired path' to originality
BRISTOL, Va. – After working out of a food truck throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Bear Necessiteas and Coffee is finally transforming its storefront, located in downtown Bristol, Virginia, into a locally sourced farm-to-table restaurant, coffee shop, and bar. While recounting the trajectory of Bear Necessiteas and Coffee, from its...
Grant money helps county fund a second student resources officer at each high school
Additional school resource officers are on the way to each of the four high schools in Washington County, Virginia. Abingdon Town Manager Mike Cochran announced during Monday's Abingdon Town Council meeting that Abingdon Police Chief John Holbrook obtained a grant to fund an additional school resource officer at Abingdon High School.
WATCH NOW: Center of attention: Snapping footballs is part of family tradition for Singleton
ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon head football coach Garrett Amburgey is a fan of senior center Eli Singleton. “He’s the epitome of what every Abingdon player should be about,” Amburgey said. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Singleton embraces his role as a leader on the practice field and in the...
Economic development successes; need for more housing highlight State of the Cities gathering
BRISTOL, Va. – Mayors of both Bristols touted recent economic development gains, addressed a regional housing shortage and highlighted other achievements Wednesday during the 10th annual State of the Cities event. About 200 people filled the Bristol Train Station for a midday event hosted by the Bristol Chamber of...
Jamboree preps Tennessee squads for season openers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The West Ridge, Tennessee High and Sullivan East volleyball teams all have considerable cause for optimism this season. West Ridge was on the tip of many opposing coaches’ tongues in the Big Five Conference, Tennessee High might’ve been the consensus pick to win the Three Rivers Conference and Sullivan East returns seniors Jenna Hare and Hannah Hodge from a team that was still alive on the third day of the state tournament last year.
Richlands' Tyler Cole is a tough customer
RICHLANDS, Va. – Tyler Cole is from the Jewell Ridge area of Tazewell County. Richlands head coach Jeff Tarter likes those kids. “I have got a strong liking for those Jewell Ridge boys because they are daggone tough,” Tarter said. “I can go all the way back to the Cody Thomas era. He is one of those guys, he has got his eyes on the next level and that is a good thing because that drives you, it really does make you go.”
Sullivan unanimously passes 2022-’23 budget
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pass the $240 million 2022-2023 Sullivan County budget. The county’s tax rate is set to remain unchanged. Before voting on the budget, Larry Bailey, the Sullivan County finance department director, introduced two corrective amendments to be made. The...
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee volleyball teams in jamboree tonight
The 2022 Big 5 Conference and Three Rivers Conference Jamboree will be held today at Science Hill High School in Johnson City. Eleven area teams will participate in scrimmage play, including Tennessee High, Sullivan East and West Ridge. A media gathering with each team will also be held. The schedule...
Patrick Henry's McFail back on track after injury
EMORY, Va. – The 2021 football season ended in misery for Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail. “I broke my collarbone in week seven and wasn’t able to play after that,” McFail said. “It was very frustrating.”. Naturally, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior was eager for some...
City remains on track to close landfill Sept. 9
BRISTOL, Va. – Some work is presently occurring at the city landfill as the city efforts toward stopping all trash intake and complying with recommendations from an expert panel, City Manager Randy Eads said. “We’re working. The engineers and consultants are drafting and designing plans to conform with the...
Sheriff's office responds to bomb threat on county school bus
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community of Sullivan County, Tennessee Thursday around 3:30 p.m., in reference to a threat that a student on the bus from Sullivan Heights Middle School had a bomb. The bus driver immediately pulled...
Heavy rains cause issues with abandoned mines in Pound
Recent heavy rainfalls in the Pound, Virginia area have led to the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declaring two Abandoned Mine Land emergencies due to issues with subsidence and drainage from historic coal mining operations. On Sunnydale Farm Road in Pound, an underground mine subsided creating a 15-feet deep...
