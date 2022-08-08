Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
UMD’s Sullivan ready to follow in Martin’s footsteps as rushing leader
Exactly three weeks from Thursday the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team will kickoff their 2022 season. While the Bulldogs leading rusher last season in Cazz Martin has since graduated the man right on his heels, Wade Sullivan, is ready to step into his shoes. Playing 11 games in...
WDIO-TV
Now former head coach Joel McDonald, son Ayden talk end of era with Hibbing boys basketball
The McDonald name has been a staple in the halls of Hibbing High School for over two decades. However now longtime boys basketball head coach Joel McDonald is stepping down. He shared how legacy, family, and health weighed on the decision. “I don’t remember a winter without basketball,” McDonald shared....
WDIO-TV
Huskies sweep away Loggers in regular season home finale
On Thursday the Duluth Huskies held off the La Crosse Loggers 6-5 to secure the sweep in their regular season series finale at Wade Stadium. The Huskies would lead 5-1 heading to the top of the ninth when the Loggers tied it up. In the bottom of the frame Jared Mettam scored the walk-off run off of an Eddie Satisky single to secure the 6-5 victory.
WDIO-TV
CSS football releases 2022 schedule
On Wednesday the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) football team released their 2022 schedule. Coming off a tough 2021 schedule, where they finished 0-8, the Saints will look to turn things around kicking off a fresh slate on September 3. They’re set to visit Sewanee: The University of the South in a repeat of last year’s canceled opener.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Huskies chop down Loggers to open final regular season home series
On Wednesday the Duluth Huskies would chop down the La Crosse Loggers 4-0 at Wade Stadium to open their final home series of the regular season. Scoreless into the fifth inning the Huskies would break open the scoring, tallying a run an inning through the eighth. Pitcher Ryan Chmielewski would...
WDIO-TV
Hitting the stage at Bayfront Blues Festival
The Bayfront Blues Festival is back, and it is going into its 33rd annual of showcasing emerging talent in the field of blues music. Bayfront Blues Festival Director of Media; Cyndee Parson shares how the event has reached new heights since it began. “It started 34 years ago as a...
WDIO-TV
Getting help from state leaders to combat crime in Duluth
The U.S. Attorney for the state of Minnesota was in Duluth today. The trip focused on an issue many Minnesotans have been talking about all summer. A trip to Duluth was on the schedule for the U.S. Attorney of Minnesota as he addressed recent violence here and around the state.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Paige Koecher
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for August 12th, 2022: Paige Koecher. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
WDIO-TV
WDIO-TV
Up North: Duluth Climbing and Fitness Co-op area’s first not-for-profit gym of its kind
Climbing has always been big in the Northland. However with fall quickly approaching you may want to take your talents inside to a new climbing gym, right here in Duluth. The Duluth Climbing and Fitness Co-op had its grand opening on June 1st, becoming the first not-for-profit climbing gym in Duluth.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Pleasant weekend ahead.
After gloomy weather on Friday, this weekend will be one to enjoy time outdoors. Fog is likely early this morning, especially for areas along the North Shore. If you are going to Bayfront Blues, make sure to bring a light coat as the temperature will only reach 62 degrees close to Duluth Sky Harbor. Up the hill will be warmer, with an afternoon high of 72 degrees. Areas further west will warm to the seventies, with portions of Lake of the Woods, Beltrami, and Koochiching Counties reaching the low eighties.
WDIO-TV
WDIO-TV
Airfares, Upgrading, and Building into the future at Duluth Airport
At Duluth International Airport, there is one thing that the staff and the airport as a whole want to make a priority. “We’re taking a focus on people understanding the importance of flying locally. That means that we’re able to retain our service and grow service. And right now, if you’re adding service to a regional airport that is a great thing. We are in that position right now,” says Natalie Peterson, the Director of Communications and Marketing.
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Lake breeze takes over Thursday
The area of high pressure responsible for all of our wonderful weather this week will begin its transition east Thursday. This will create winds off the lake and make shoreline communities much cooler than farther inland. Mid to upper 60s are likely right by the lake and downtown Duluth. A...
WDIO-TV
Expert analysis of some primary election results
As Minnesota and Wisconsin move forward from primary elections and look to the midterms, there are a few results from Tuesday night to unpack. Alisa Von Hagel, a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, said she found Wisconsin’s Republican primary for governor particularly interesting. Tim Michels...
WDIO-TV
MNA nurses to hold strike vote on Monday
The Minnesota Nurses Association says union members will hold a strike vote next week as they continue to negotiate contracts with hospitals across the state. According to the union, the vote will be held Monday, August 15. If the vote passes, it would allow nurse negotiation leaders to call a...
WDIO-TV
St. Louis County swears in new Assistant Attorneys
St. Louis County has new new Assistant Attorneys, Kirstyn Oye and Jacqueline Primeao. The two were sworn in Thursday morning. Each will be prosecuting misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, and felony caseloads. “Certain cases are either assigned to the City Attorney’s offices, or County Attorney’s offices,” explained Primeao. “So we’ll prosecute those...
WDIO-TV
Community input needed for priorities for Library support
The Duluth Library Foundation is asking for feedback from the community regarding the needs and priorities for Library support in the future. According to a release, the Foundation is embarking on a broad-based strategic planning process. The goal is to help guide the Foundation’s priorities over the coming years.
