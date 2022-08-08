After gloomy weather on Friday, this weekend will be one to enjoy time outdoors. Fog is likely early this morning, especially for areas along the North Shore. If you are going to Bayfront Blues, make sure to bring a light coat as the temperature will only reach 62 degrees close to Duluth Sky Harbor. Up the hill will be warmer, with an afternoon high of 72 degrees. Areas further west will warm to the seventies, with portions of Lake of the Woods, Beltrami, and Koochiching Counties reaching the low eighties.

DULUTH, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO