Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow warns US over diplomatic ‘point of no return’ – live
Foreign ministry warns US not to place Russia on its list of state sponsors of terrorism
Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul
Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. - 'Making women invisible' - While the Taliban authorities have allowed and even promoted some rallies against the United States, they have declined permission for any women's rally since they returned to power.
'Kill FBI on sight': Truth Social reveals the final days of the Cincinnati attacker
The Ricky Shiffer account on the former president's social media service was active for just nine days. By the end of that time, Ricky Shiffer was dead.
Ukrainian health minister says Russia is blocking access to medicines
In an interview with the AP, the health minister said Russian authorities repeatedly have blocked efforts to provide state-subsidized drugs to people in occupied cities, towns and villages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salman Rushdie remains hospitalized after stabbing attack as venue faces scrutiny over security
The venue where renowned author Salman Rushdie -- whose controversial work has triggered death threats -- was stabbed Friday had rejected previous recommendations to toughen security measures, two sources told CNN.
Comments / 0