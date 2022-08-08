Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals QB's dad says he could be out 'a few weeks' following appendectomy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Zac Taylor drops truth bomb on Joe Burrow’s injury status with Bengals
Joe Burrow’s return to practice is still uncertain at this point, but it doesn’t look like head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals are worried about their quarterback. For those not in the know, Burrow remains sidelined for the Bengals after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the...
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
Bengals Legend Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear
After Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first Super Bowl in over 30 years, one Bengals legend who participated in their previous Super Bowl run has a lot to say about the team's star quarterback. Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Hall of Fame tackle Anthony Munoz had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saints camp Day 11 observations: Jameis Winston injures foot, Taysom Hill & CJ Gardner-Johnson back
For a 2nd straight camp practice the Saints were chased inside due to lighting, leaving fans who came out to see the team disappointed. Even more of a downer though was quarterback Jameis Winston leaving Monday’s session early.
Saints Reportedly Get Encouraging Jameis Winston Injury News
After working so hard to rehab a torn ACL this past season, the last thing the Saints wanted to see was quarterback Jameis Winston go down with an injury. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Katherine Terrell, Winston rolled an ankle at Monday's practice and was forced to leave the field early.
Yardbarker
Denzel Ward Calls Out Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on The Pivot podcast, and he had some choice words to say about the Cleveland Browns defensive backs. So, Denzel Ward responded. When he was asked who the best cornerbacks in the league were, he was quick to say Denzel Ward,...
Bengals' Joe Burrow still healing, no timetable for return
CINCINNATI — (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still on the mend from an appendectomy two weeks ago, and there is no timetable for his participation in training camp. The third-year quarterback, who last season led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years, has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Another Buccaneers Offensive Lineman Was Carted Off
After losing star center Ryan Jensen to a serious-looking leg injury late-last month, it was next man up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the next man up has also gone down. According to Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud, Buccaneers offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, Jensen's replacement, had to be carted off...
‘He’s the real deal’: Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz delivers ultimate praise for Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow is entering just his third year in the NFL, but he already has a big fan in Cincinnati Bengals legend Anthony Muñoz. Well, who could blame him? Burrow has already done a lot early in his career, and he has proven himself to be a great leader who can turn the Bengals into a winning team. As Muñoz said, he is the “total package” and Cincinnati has a chance to contend for the Super Bowl every year with him leading the way.
247Sports
Joe Burrow injury news: Father updates Cincinnati Bengals QB return from appendix surgery
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still sidelined after surgery. Burrow’s father, Jimmy, on the In the Trenches, podcast said that his son’s surprise appendix removal will keep him on the sideline for multiple weeks now. Burrow underwent appendix surgery in late July, which likely sidelines him for a significant portion of training camp.
Bengals’ Joe Burrow takes small step toward recovery after appendectomy
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been slowly working his way back to the field after undergoing a surprise appendectomy at the start of training camp. While Burrow has been present at the team’s facilities during camp, he has not taken part in practice while on the mend. On Monday, Burrow made a small, but significant, step in his recovery process, as he was spotted on the practice field doing some light throwing, via ESPN’s Ben Baby.
Comments / 0