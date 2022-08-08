Read full article on original website
DOJ: Gang member from Virginia Beach gets 7 years on machine gun charge
A Virginia Beach man who federal prosecutors say possessed a fully-automatic Glock pistol used in a Norfolk shootout last July has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
WAVY News 10
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
Case against Norfolk police officer ends in hung jury
The Chesapeake jury deliberating the fate of a Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary manslaughter could not agree on a verdict.
WAVY News 10
'We are very concerned': Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly …. Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz …. Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment. SASS Fest supports victims of sexual...
Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor Rd in Newport News
One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.
Only On 10: What led to the exit of Norfolk’s former police chief?
For the first time, details surrounding former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone's departure from the Norfolk Police Department have been revealed to 10 On Your Side by officers with knowledge of the discussions.
WAVY News 10
Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach teen defying odds since he was born. Virginia gives inmates playing cards to help solve …. Financial back-to-school advice from Bayport Credit …. Portsmouth residents invited to enter drawing for …. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Sounding...
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
WAVY News 10
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company. Spirit cruises to restart in Norfolk after Spirit …. New mountain bike trails nearly ready in Virginia …. Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance …. Trial for Norfolk police officer accused of voluntary …. Staying...
Norfolk Fire-Rescue offering, installing smoke detectors for free
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk, along with the Norfolk Fire-Rescue, is offering residents a free smoke detector. Residents with a broken smoke detector or more than 10 years old can get one for free. Crews from Norfolk Fire-Rescue will even bring it to homes and install the detectors for free. Officials remind […]
Person shot on interstate overnight in Hampton
A male victim was shot Tuesday night at the convergence of interstates 664 and 64 in Hampton.
Former Norfolk daycare operator found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old’s death
A former Norfolk daycare operator has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 2-year-old in 2020.
Driver dies in crash on I-64 in James City County
The local commonwealth's attorney's office will review a crash that killed a man Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in James City County.
Roof worker hospitalized after being trapped by downed tree in Chesapeake
A roof worker was taken to a local hospital after a downed tree pinned him down on the roof of a home in Chesapeake Thursday morning.
Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance to flood-ravaged Kentucky
The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad has donated an old firetruck and ambulance to help Kentucky firefighters recently hit by major flooding.
High-tech company Vectrona lands expansion grant in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Development Authority (VBDA) recently approved an Economic Development Investment Program (EDIP) grant of $85,000 to Vectrona.
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
