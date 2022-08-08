ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price, UT

It’s time for Helper Saturday Vibes on August 13

It’s that time of the month for another gathering of Helper Saturday Vibes on Saturday, August 13 at 5:00 pm on Helper’s Historic Main Street. Market Manager, Allie Farnham and Vendor Manager, Rachel Barbee stopped by Castle Country Radio to let listeners know about the fun, family-friendly event.
HELPER, UT
Culture Connection final concert of the summer is set for August 11

Price City’s Culture Connection is hosting its final summer concert on Thursday, August 11 at 7:00 pm at the Peace Garden. Laura Olson with Olson Entertainment stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of this final performance. This was the first year for Olson Entertainment to...
PRICE, UT
Wednesday, August 10 2022

BARTER BAR – MAIL BAG:. We are having a yard sale with lots of fun items! Lumber, Trex, furniture, wheelbarrow, clothes, wall decor, storm door, cat tree and cat carriers. Bar stools, computer chair, and lots more! Friday 12th and Saturday 13th,. 8:00- 12:00 both days at 415 East 100 North in Elmo.
ELMO, UT

