It’s time for Helper Saturday Vibes on August 13
It’s that time of the month for another gathering of Helper Saturday Vibes on Saturday, August 13 at 5:00 pm on Helper’s Historic Main Street. Market Manager, Allie Farnham and Vendor Manager, Rachel Barbee stopped by Castle Country Radio to let listeners know about the fun, family-friendly event.
Culture Connection final concert of the summer is set for August 11
Price City’s Culture Connection is hosting its final summer concert on Thursday, August 11 at 7:00 pm at the Peace Garden. Laura Olson with Olson Entertainment stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of this final performance. This was the first year for Olson Entertainment to...
Carbon School District talks about upcoming school year breakfast & lunch programs
School is scheduled to begin on August 17 and this year there are some big changes to the breakfast and lunch programs. Director, Tonya Jones stopped by Castle Country Radio to let listeners know about the changes this year. The district the last two years has been able to offer...
Public invited to San Rafael Swell Recreation Area Advisory Council public meeting
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) welcomes the public to attend an in-person or virtual meeting of the San Rafael Swell Recreation Advisory Council (Council), on Aug. 29, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah to discuss the San Rafael Swell Recreation Area.
Wednesday, August 10 2022
BARTER BAR – MAIL BAG:. We are having a yard sale with lots of fun items! Lumber, Trex, furniture, wheelbarrow, clothes, wall decor, storm door, cat tree and cat carriers. Bar stools, computer chair, and lots more! Friday 12th and Saturday 13th,. 8:00- 12:00 both days at 415 East 100 North in Elmo.
