WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) took down the Madison Mallards (25-45) in order to control their own destiny and clinch themselves a playoff spot for the first time since 2014. Wausau took the game in come from behind fashion with a final score of 2-1. Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) led the Woodchucks into the pitcher’s duel with a strong seven innings of work, only allowing three hits and striking out 4, with 55 of his 81 pitches being strikes. No hits would be allowed by either pitcher until the 6th inning.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO