Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
57th Fun Fly In gets underway
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau RC Sport Club’s 57th annual Fun Fly In started Friday, with their first ever night flight and movie on the lawn. The weather was a little overcast and cooler than your normal August day, but that didn’t put a damper on the fun.
WSAW
Marathon County Humane Society works to accommodate 23 rescued animals
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - After 23 animals were seized from a home in the Town of Hull, the Marathon County Humane Society is working to make room and accommodate the large influx of animals. The sheriff’s office said 22 dogs and one cat were seized from a home near...
WSAW
LogJam Festival to be held this weekend in Mosinee
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An annual festival that gives a glimpse into the region’s early logging days will begin Friday in Mosinee. LogJam Festival features activities, re-enactments, historical living history booths, entertainment and more. Visitors can step back in time to celebrate the culture of early settlers on the Wisconsin River.
WSAW
Blood donors to earn ticket to Central Wisconsin State Fair
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is working to fill a critical blood shortage while also rewarding donors. People who donate blood on Wednesday will earn a free ticket to the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield. The fair is Aug. 23-28. The donation drive is Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Community mental health resource to close in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Corner Clubhouse will close its doors after 26 years of helping people in the greater Wausau area with mental health issues and substance abuse. North Central Health Care says increasing costs and a funding deficit make it impossible to keep the psychosocial resource running.
WSAW
Peyton’s Promise takes advocate training to the garden
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Members of Peyton’s Promise were hard at work getting the training they need to be leaders in the community. Wednesday, the non-profit held its 11th annual advocate training in Wausau. What once began as a single food drive led by then 8-year-old Peyton Medick has...
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
WSAW
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSAW
Culvert replacement to impact Highway H traffic south of Edgar
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of County Road H south of Edgar is scheduled to close Thursday for a culvert replacement. Road construction is happening in the towns of Emmet and Cleveland. The work is on Highway H between State Highway 153 and County Road P. The culvert is approximately 1/8 mile north of Holstein Road.
WSAW
Wausau City Council votes to move forward with new Riverlife apartment complex
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau City Council voted to move ahead with plans for a new apartment complex on Wausau’s riverfront Wednesday night. S.C. Swiderski is looking to build a seven-story, mixed-use building in the Riverlife District. The building would be located at 1200 N. River Drive, next to Wausau on the Water. It would include 200 apartments of varying sizes and floor plans, including studios, studio suites, 1-and-2 bedroom apartments, and penthouse suites. The proposal also includes a five-story parking structure with 280 parking spaces.
Primary results: Tomczyk tops Jacobson, Tiffany breezes past challenger
Mosinee businessman Cory Tomczyk will be on the ballot in November for Wisconsin’s 29th Senate district after sailing past Mosinee Mayor Brent Jacobson and Jon Kaiser in Tuesday’s primary. Tomczyk, a Republican, will face off against Democrat Bob Look for the seat, which is now held by retiring...
WSAW
31 votes the difference for Stevens Point referendum to pass
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -It came down to 31 votes to pass the Stevens Point referendum in Tuesday’s election. That means every transportation project that costs more than $1-million will need to go to a public vote. “The people have spoken,” said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Bond set at $2M for suspect in 1992 Waupaca County double homicide
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW/WLUK) - Bond has been set at $2 million cash for the 51-year-old Weyauwega man charged with 1992 murders of a Waupaca County couple. WLUK-TV reports Tony Haase was arrested for the murders Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue on Thursday. Togstad, 23, and her boyfriend, Mumbrue, 35, were found stabbed to death in their Royalton farmhouse. Togstad died of one stab wound to the chest, while Mumbrue was stabbed multiple times, according to the autopsy report cited in the criminal complaint.
WSAW
Waupaca County Sheriff survives election challenge amid special prosecutor review
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz survived a challenge Tuesday in the Republican primary for sheriff. Wilz defeated Sgt. Cameron Durrant 58 percent to 42 percent. Wilz received 5,207 votes to Currant’s 3,748 votes. Wilz continues to face a special prosecutor review into his office...
onfocus.news
Missing Child in Hewitt
HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
Wisconsin DOJ charges Weyauwega man in connection to 1992 double homicide
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged a Weyauwega man Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident. Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad’s father was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Tickets for The Prince Experience go on sale Friday at the Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. -- Tickets will go on sale Friday for The Prince Experience at the Grand Theater in Wausau. The show brings to life the Purple Rain Era of Prince, complete with the costumes, props, and a Morris Day. The Prince Experience transports you back in time and gets you ready to party like it’s 1999.
WSAW
Woodchucks clinch playoff berth in comeback win
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Woodchucks (37-32) took down the Madison Mallards (25-45) in order to control their own destiny and clinch themselves a playoff spot for the first time since 2014. Wausau took the game in come from behind fashion with a final score of 2-1. Jace Baumann (UW-Stout) led the Woodchucks into the pitcher’s duel with a strong seven innings of work, only allowing three hits and striking out 4, with 55 of his 81 pitches being strikes. No hits would be allowed by either pitcher until the 6th inning.
WSAW
New era of UWSP football begins under new head coach
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new era of UW-Stevens Point football officially launches this week under the watchful eye of a new head coach. Longtime UW-Oshkosh coach Luke Venne is now in the head coach seat as the Pointers took the practice field for the first time Friday afternoon.
Comments / 0