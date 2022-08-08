Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
247Sports
Florida State Football: Mike Norvell explains why team is in Jacksonville, player updates and more
Florida State football coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following the Seminoles' first of two fall camp practices that took place in Jacksonville this week. Norvell spoke about Lawrance Toafili play during camp thus far, the improved play of Jordan Travis and more. Florida State went 5-7 last season,...
VIDEO: Catching up with 4-star OL Roderick Kearney at Orange Park High School
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney started up his high school fall camp recently. The Orange Park (Fla.) product committed to FSU over the summer and has been a rock solid commit ever since. He talks about his relationship with Alex Atkins as well as his expectations for his team as well as FSU this upcoming football season.
First Coast News
Report: Georgia may host recruits at Florida game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Georgia has optioned to bring recruits to this year's game against the University of Florida, ending a joint agreement between the two schools not to do so, The Athletic reported. When the Bulldogs size up the Gators this year, recruits may get a...
Everything you need to know before heading to the Jaguar game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With ongoing construction around TIAA Bank Field, fans headed to the Jaguar game Friday night may be in for some traffic jams and confusion. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says there is an expectation of large crowds and there continues to be "extensive construction in the area; therefore, we would ask anyone coming to the area to arrive early."
Veteran-owned boxing gym opens in Downtown Jacksonville, hopes to revitalize area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From corporate to K-O, one local man is taking his passion for boxing up a notch. When the only boxing gym in the Urban Core closed, Ellis McGhee saw it as an opportunity. He wanted to invest in an area of Jacksonville that's in need of...
Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield opens this weekend in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was originally published by the Florida Times-Union. Dreamette soft serve ice cream — a beloved Jacksonville mainstay treat for 74 years — has arrived in historic Springfield. Dreamette Ice Cream Springfield, 1401 N. Main St., will celebrate its grand opening at 11...
2 of 7 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold here in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a busy Thursday for Fantasy 5 players as the numbers 9-19-25-27-29 popped up as the winning combination. Out of seven total winners, two were locals from the Jacksonville area. The lucky pair of winning tickets were sold at a Publix on Atlantic Boulevard and...
trazeetravel.com
Top Spots to Stop Along Florida’s A1A
Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
Raines High community mourning loss of beloved guidance counselor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many are remembering a legend to the Northside community, especially those who attended Raines High School in the last 35 years. Mrs. Deborah Norman was the longest serving guidance counselor at Raines. She passed away unexpectedly Friday. Norman will be remembered by so many as not...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Ponte Vedra student named Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022
Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Aashna Shah, is a rising 11th-grade honors, AP and dual-enrolled student at Ponte Vedra High School. In 2017, Aashna founded Kindness in a Diverse Society (KIDS), with the aim of helping the whole child. Aashna was inspired by the quote “Helping others is the way we help ourselves” by Oprah Winfrey. She encourages kids to volunteer at a young age.
Eater
7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville
There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.
Inaugural class of students at JU College of Law are ready to hit the books
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week Jacksonville University welcomed its inaugural class of students at the JU College of Law in Downtown Jacksonville. JU says this is the first new law school in the state of Florida in more than 20 years. The school says 14 students were selected from...
Ghost Mall: Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville plagued with empty stores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
First Coast News
Blues, Brews and BBQ 2022: Benefiting the Florida Theatre
Head downtown for BBQ showcasing Jacksonville’s best wings, pulled pork, smoked brisket and more. Sample craft beer, and enjoy LIVE continuous Blues music.
Jacksonville police respond to reported shooting on the Mid-Westside Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported person shot on the Mid-Westside Friday evening.
Baby gator taken to safety by officer in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fernandina Beach police officers helped to relocate a baby gator on Thursday evening. This little cutie was taking a "leisurely stroll" around the island, when police found it on Vernon Street, according to FBPD's Facebook post. Corporal Mazuryk safely moved the gator to Egan’s Creek, which...
New details as search continues for 2 missing men in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office still seeking the whereabouts of two missing men in unrelated cases. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris, a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
Police respond to Moncrief Park area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating in the Moncrief Park area on Thursday morning. There is a police presence at 32nd and Wilson Street. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers are visible at the scene as well as crime scene tape as of 11:30 a.m.. There is no further information available...
Baby Kaltrin celebrates NICU graduation at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 173 days in the NICU, the care team at Wolfson Children's Hospital announced that baby Kaltrin is finally going home. She was born on Feb. 18 and was with made the move to the hospital's new NICU floors just days later, says Wolfsons. "After five...
Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems
YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
