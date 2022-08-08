ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Report: Georgia may host recruits at Florida game in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Georgia has optioned to bring recruits to this year's game against the University of Florida, ending a joint agreement between the two schools not to do so, The Athletic reported. When the Bulldogs size up the Gators this year, recruits may get a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Everything you need to know before heading to the Jaguar game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With ongoing construction around TIAA Bank Field, fans headed to the Jaguar game Friday night may be in for some traffic jams and confusion. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says there is an expectation of large crowds and there continues to be "extensive construction in the area; therefore, we would ask anyone coming to the area to arrive early."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
trazeetravel.com

Top Spots to Stop Along Florida's A1A

Looking for a fun road trip? Take to Florida’s A1A, a 300-plus-mile highway following the state’s Atlantic Coast. Where are some of the best spots to stop along this designated Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway? Here are a few ideas:. If you fly into Jacksonville, Florida, to start...
FLORIDA STATE
pontevedrarecorder.com

Ponte Vedra student named Miss Florida's Outstanding Teen 2022

Miss Florida’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Aashna Shah, is a rising 11th-grade honors, AP and dual-enrolled student at Ponte Vedra High School. In 2017, Aashna founded Kindness in a Diverse Society (KIDS), with the aim of helping the whole child. Aashna was inspired by the quote “Helping others is the way we help ourselves” by Oprah Winfrey. She encourages kids to volunteer at a young age.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Eater

7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville

There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police respond to Moncrief Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating in the Moncrief Park area on Thursday morning. There is a police presence at 32nd and Wilson Street. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruisers are visible at the scene as well as crime scene tape as of 11:30 a.m.. There is no further information available...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Yulee residents say their new custom homes riddled with problems

YULEE, Fla. — Flooding, broken doors, and unfinished construction are just a few of the issues homeowners in the Tributary Community in Yulee are living with. Residents say they were excited to move into their new custom-built home but instead say when they moved in, their homes were riddled with broken appliances, plumbing problems, flooding, broken doors and holes in the wall.
YULEE, FL

