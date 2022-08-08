Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse

Read full article on original website
Nez Perce Tribe, Garfield County to Receive $1 Million Federal Grants for Health Care Facilities
LEWISTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has announced that USDA is awarding $74 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural areas across the nation. These grants will go to 143 rural health care organizations in 37 states, including two in our region. The Nez...
Multiple Agency Response Limits Fire West of Rosalia to Just 3 Acres
ROSALIA, WA - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Rosalia Fire units were paged to the area of 'Hole in the Ground' west of Rosalia in Whitman County to conduct a smoke investigation. According to a release from the Rosalia Fire Department, the first units to arrive in the area found...
Lewiston City Council to Discuss Annual Budget and Fee Increases this Month
The Lewiston City Council will hold multiple public meetings in August to accept public testimony on the proposed budget and various fee increases for the 2023 fiscal year. The City of Lewiston’s 2023 fiscal year is slated to begin on October 1st 2022 and continue through September 30th 2023. As this budget start date approaches the City Council and Mayor are asking for the public’s input as they consider the new budget and various fee increases.
Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board
As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
Pullman's Airport Road Improvement Project Awarded $5 Million Federal Grant
PULLMAN - U.S. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA) and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced nearly $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding for Washington state on Tuesday. RAISE grants, which were originally created under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act as TIGER grants, can...
24 Hour RV Parking Limit is Working, Clarkston Now Plans to Limit Automobile Parking Time
CLARKSTON - In June, the Clarkston City Council voted to limit stationary trailer, camper, motor home, or boat parking on public right-of-ways to no more than 24 consecutive hours. The ordinance allows property owners to park their RV’s and Trailers directly in front of their own residence for a period not to exceed 72 hours.
Officials Break Ground on New Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Terminal
PULLMAN - Local officials broke ground on the new terminal project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Wednesday. The new 42,000 square foot terminal building will have three gates. That’s five times larger than the current terminal. The entire project costs about 80 million dollars which includes a new parking lot, utilities and tarmac around the building. Most of the funding is from the FAA with local governments and entities providing additional dollars.
State Fire Assistance Mobilized for Miller Road Fire Burning in Whitman County
WHITMAN COUNTY - On Friday afternoon, state fire assistance was mobilized in support of local firefighters working to contain the Miller Road Fire, located near the town of Ewan in Whitman County. According to the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office, the Miller Road Fire started Friday, August 12 at approximately...
WDFW to Open Fall Chinook Harvest on the Snake River
CLARKSTON - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening a fall Chinook harvest on the Snake River on August 18, from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River (just upstream from West Evans Road on the south shore - approximately 3 miles below Clarkston) upstream to the Oregon state line, and from the Burbank to Pasco railroad bridge (at Snake River mile 1.25) to Lower Granite Dam. The fishery will be open 7 days a week with a daily limit of 3 adult hatchery Chinook, and no daily limit for jack Chinook (clipped or unclipped). Anglers must release all other salmon. Minimum size is 12 inches and barbless hooks are required. The fishery is set to close on October 31.
Poultry Not Allowed at 2022 Palouse Empire Fair
WHITMAN COUNTY - Due to the ongoing outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and detections in both domestic and wild birds, poultry will not be allowed at the 2022 Palouse Empire Fair. The decision to suspend the exhibiting of poultry at this year's fair comes on the heels of...
Jake Opgenorth Named New Pullman Police Chief
PULLMAN - On the evening of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Pullman City Council confirmed former Commander Jake Opgenorth as the new Pullman Police Chief. A statement from Opgenorth can be read below. "I began my law enforcement career in 1992, and have had the distinct honor of dedicating 29...
Lucile Man Reporedly Drowns in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 4:07 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding a drowning at Shorts Bar on the Big Salmon in Idaho County. The caller also advised Dispatch that CPR was in progress. According to a release from the Idaho County...
Fire Crews Quickly Extinguish Thursday House Fire in Clarkston Heights
CLARKSTON - A Clarkston Heights home was damaged by a kitchen fire on Thursday. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, fire crews were called to smoke in a house on 27th Street just about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Crews arrived to find thick dark smoke on the upper floor...
Lewis-Clark State Professor Heather Van Mullem Earns SHAPE Idaho Honor
LEWISTON - Heather Van Mullem, a professor in Lewis-Clark State College’s Physical, Life, Movement & Sport Sciences Division, has been selected as the Society of Health and Physical Educators’ (SHAPE) 2021-22 Collegiate Educator of the Year for the state of Idaho, the college announced Friday. Van Mullem was...
2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days & Clearwater County Fair Set for September 15-18
OROFINO - After being postponed each of the last two years, Orofino Lumberjack Days is set to return in 2022! The 73rd Annual Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair are both set to be held September 15-18, 2022. Hosted by Orofino Celebrations Inc. The 2022 Orofino Lumberjack Days Grand...
Grangeville Man Killed, Juvenile Passenger Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash on Highway 12
KOOSKIA - Late in the evening of Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Idaho State Police were called to a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 12 near milepost 119 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, a 67-year-old male from Grangeville was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US 12 along with a juvenile passenger. Police say that it appears the motorcycle crossed the center line and left the roadway off the left shoulder before sideswiping a tree and then striking another tree.
WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
Clearwater County Sheriff's Office Responds to Single Vehicle Crash on Cavendish Highway
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office responded to mile marker 15 on the Cavendish Highway for the report of a single vehicle crash. According to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Gabriel Zeisel, of Kendrick, ID,...
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Benewah County Fugitive Near Harvard
Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the fugitive out of Benewah County who had been hiding in the woods North of Harvard. The sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning about a suspicious person walking on Old River Road just outside of town. Deputies responded and located Archie Hicks walking along the road. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the jail in Moscow.
Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry
DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
