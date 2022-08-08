ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nez Perce County, ID

Nez Perce County Obtains Property from City of Lewiston and Castellaw KOM Architects for Future Courthouse

By Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office
 4 days ago
Big Country News

Lewiston City Council to Discuss Annual Budget and Fee Increases this Month

The Lewiston City Council will hold multiple public meetings in August to accept public testimony on the proposed budget and various fee increases for the 2023 fiscal year. The City of Lewiston’s 2023 fiscal year is slated to begin on October 1st 2022 and continue through September 30th 2023. As this budget start date approaches the City Council and Mayor are asking for the public’s input as they consider the new budget and various fee increases.
LEWISTON, ID
inlander.com

Whitman County Humane Society staff have quit amid overtime issues and a poor relationship with the board

As of this week, due to the resignation of nearly the entire staff, the only animals remaining at the Whitman County Humane Society's AnimalHaven shelter in Pullman were a few stray dogs going through the legal wait time to be picked up by their owner before being adopted out to someone else. Over the past two weeks, every other cat, exotic pet or dog was either transferred to another animal rescue in the region or adopted into the community.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Officials Break Ground on New Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Terminal

PULLMAN - Local officials broke ground on the new terminal project at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Wednesday. The new 42,000 square foot terminal building will have three gates. That’s five times larger than the current terminal. The entire project costs about 80 million dollars which includes a new parking lot, utilities and tarmac around the building. Most of the funding is from the FAA with local governments and entities providing additional dollars.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

WDFW to Open Fall Chinook Harvest on the Snake River

CLARKSTON - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is opening a fall Chinook harvest on the Snake River on August 18, from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River (just upstream from West Evans Road on the south shore - approximately 3 miles below Clarkston) upstream to the Oregon state line, and from the Burbank to Pasco railroad bridge (at Snake River mile 1.25) to Lower Granite Dam. The fishery will be open 7 days a week with a daily limit of 3 adult hatchery Chinook, and no daily limit for jack Chinook (clipped or unclipped). Anglers must release all other salmon. Minimum size is 12 inches and barbless hooks are required. The fishery is set to close on October 31.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Jake Opgenorth Named New Pullman Police Chief

PULLMAN - On the evening of Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the Pullman City Council confirmed former Commander Jake Opgenorth as the new Pullman Police Chief. A statement from Opgenorth can be read below. "I began my law enforcement career in 1992, and have had the distinct honor of dedicating 29...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Lucile Man Reporedly Drowns in Idaho County

IDAHO COUNTY - On Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 4:07 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received several 911 calls regarding a drowning at Shorts Bar on the Big Salmon in Idaho County. The caller also advised Dispatch that CPR was in progress. According to a release from the Idaho County...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Grangeville Man Killed, Juvenile Passenger Hospitalized Following Motorcycle Crash on Highway 12

KOOSKIA - Late in the evening of Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Idaho State Police were called to a fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 12 near milepost 119 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho State Police, a 67-year-old male from Grangeville was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on US 12 along with a juvenile passenger. Police say that it appears the motorcycle crossed the center line and left the roadway off the left shoulder before sideswiping a tree and then striking another tree.
GRANGEVILLE, ID
pullmanradio.com

WDFW Agents Track Problem Cougar South Of Pullman

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife agents have been unable to locate a problem cougar that’s been killing chickens South of Pullman. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday of a cougar that was caught on a game camera killing 14 chickens in one night on Barbee Road. The cougar returned and killed three more chickens. Deputies contacted WDFW. Wildlife agents used dogs to track the cougar. The dogs were able to track the big cat for about three hours on Saturday morning before the scent went cold. The property owner told agents that he was going to put up an electric fence to keep the cougar away from his chickens. WDFW reports that the cougar hadn’t returned as of Monday morning.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Benewah County Fugitive Near Harvard

Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the fugitive out of Benewah County who had been hiding in the woods North of Harvard. The sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning about a suspicious person walking on Old River Road just outside of town. Deputies responded and located Archie Hicks walking along the road. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the jail in Moscow.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Crews Battling Large Wildfire in Whitman County Near Central Ferry

DUSTY - Firefighters from every volunteer fire department in Whitman County have been called to a large wildfire burning south of the community of Hay. The blaze started around 4:00 on Thursday afternoon. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the fire is burning out of control and has grown to a couple thousand acres and is moving east. The blaze is burning in the canyons along the north side of the Snake River near Riparia. The fire is approaching Central Ferry on the Snake and State Route 127.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
