ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DHS opens applications for home and community-based service grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that the first round of applications are open for the home and community-based service grants. The first round of applications includes $30 million in grant funding to help older adults or those who have disabilities live independently in...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Rep. Steil, Rock Co. leaders hold roundtable discussion on fighting fentanyl use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil (R-1st District) and members of the Rock County community participated in a roundtable Thursday on fighting the use of fentanyl-related substances. Steil hosted the “Fighting Fentanyl Roundtable” with area law enforcement, federal agency officials and medical experts. They discussed the challenges the...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

USDA makes investment to improve health care in rural Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it is awarding over one million dollars in grants to further improve health care facilities in Wisconsin. The $1.5 million in grants was made available from funds from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program. The USDA Rural...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

UW expert anticipates record spending ahead of general election

If I ever have to think about putting bars on my windows or something like that to protect my space, then it’s lost its meaning. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin. Rock County...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Governor Evers kicks off reelection tour at Madison favorite

The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin. Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Kaul
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Toney wins GOP Attorney General primary, Jarchow concedes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession early Wednesday...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Epidemic#Opioid Use Disorder#Diseases#General Health#Dhs
nbc15.com

WEC reports few problems in 2022 Wisconsin primary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin election officials said Thursday that the high 2022 Partisan Primary Election voter turnout helped prepare them for the road ahead and there were few issues at the polls. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that some clerks needed to print more ballots Tuesday in order to...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison teen is Wisconsin’s best Girl Scout cookie seller

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When it comes to selling Girl Scout cookies, no one in Wisconsin can match this Madison teen. Victoria Lenius sold more than 8,000 boxes of the popular cookies this year, making her the top seller in the Badgerland region and across the state. For reference, someone...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Cooler Friday - Rain showers possible; Dodging a few Saturday storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A band of showers was positioned over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin early Friday morning. High-level clouds had begun to stream into southern Wisconsin. Given drier air aloft, rain will be slow to begin across the area as this band moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible from late morning into the afternoon. With the chance of rain & extensive cloud cover, highs will only climb into the upper 60s - near 70-degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy