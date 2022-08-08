Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
nbc15.com
DHS opens applications for home and community-based service grants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that the first round of applications are open for the home and community-based service grants. The first round of applications includes $30 million in grant funding to help older adults or those who have disabilities live independently in...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
nbc15.com
Rep. Steil, Rock Co. leaders hold roundtable discussion on fighting fentanyl use
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil (R-1st District) and members of the Rock County community participated in a roundtable Thursday on fighting the use of fentanyl-related substances. Steil hosted the “Fighting Fentanyl Roundtable” with area law enforcement, federal agency officials and medical experts. They discussed the challenges the...
nbc15.com
USDA makes investment to improve health care in rural Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that it is awarding over one million dollars in grants to further improve health care facilities in Wisconsin. The $1.5 million in grants was made available from funds from the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program. The USDA Rural...
nbc15.com
UW expert anticipates record spending ahead of general election
Rock County...
nbc15.com
Campaign strategies likely to change for Wis. candidates in general election
The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months.
nbc15.com
Governor Evers kicks off reelection tour at Madison favorite
Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser featured in national competition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) wants Wisconsinites to show their support in choosing the winner of a special contest. The American Assocation of State Troopers is holding a competition to find the best-looking law enforcement vehicle, DOT officials announced Friday. Voters will be able to...
nbc15.com
Toney wins GOP Attorney General primary, Jarchow concedes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession early Wednesday...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state park shooting range is trimming it’s hours after noise complaints from park goers and neighbors. The Yellowstone State Park Shooting range in Blanchardville made plans to change operation hours, the DNR announced on Friday. The range was previously open sunrise to sunset,...
nbc15.com
Governor Evers kicks off reelection campaign with prospective lieutenant governor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers kicked off his “Doing the Thing Right” reelection campaign tour Wednesday morning. This event was the first of many in a long road to the general midterm elections this November. The governor held this post-primary event at Monty’s Blue Plate Diner on...
nbc15.com
WEC reports few problems in 2022 Wisconsin primary
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin election officials said Thursday that the high 2022 Partisan Primary Election voter turnout helped prepare them for the road ahead and there were few issues at the polls. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that some clerks needed to print more ballots Tuesday in order to...
nbc15.com
Madison teen is Wisconsin’s best Girl Scout cookie seller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When it comes to selling Girl Scout cookies, no one in Wisconsin can match this Madison teen. Victoria Lenius sold more than 8,000 boxes of the popular cookies this year, making her the top seller in the Badgerland region and across the state. For reference, someone...
nbc15.com
Cooler Friday - Rain showers possible; Dodging a few Saturday storms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A band of showers was positioned over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin early Friday morning. High-level clouds had begun to stream into southern Wisconsin. Given drier air aloft, rain will be slow to begin across the area as this band moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible from late morning into the afternoon. With the chance of rain & extensive cloud cover, highs will only climb into the upper 60s - near 70-degrees.
