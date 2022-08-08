Read full article on original website
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Review
Razer's line of great (if often dearly priced) gaming gear has long been a favorite with the esports crowd. With high-quality sensors and ergonomics in mind, the company has continued to tweak its core lineup of gaming mice to meet the demands of the most demanding players, first with the Razer Viper V2 Pro and now with the DeathAdder V3 Pro ($149.99), the latest update to a line that Razer says has attracted more than 13 million gamers since 2006. Flaunting changes both big and small across the board, the DeathAdder V3 Pro is one for the, well, gaming pros, but we have to wonder if Razer's incremental changes are starting to feel like they're hitting a ceiling.
Origin PC Millennium 5000T Review
In the world of high-end, boutique gaming desktops it's hard to stand out from the pack, but the Origin PC Millennium 5000T pulls off a bit of a breakaway. Builds with this Corsair-made case start at $2,332, but our $5,345 configuration goes for broke with an Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, and a ton of storage. With attractive case fans and a custom print, this jumbo tower is the complete package (as you'd expect for the price). Gamers can salivate over its blazing frame rates and playable performance at 4K resolution, and anyone using the PC for productivity or media creation is also in for a treat. After a certain point in this price tier, it's all about your style and preferences, but the Millennium 5000T is a strong, flashy alternative to the HP Omen 45L and the small-but-mighty Falcon Northwest Tiki.
OneDrive Turns 15, Gets Updated Home Screen and Stories Feature
Microsoft Sync, Windows Live Mesh, SkyDrive—Microsoft’s OneDrive cloud storage and syncing service has undergone several name and function changes since first appearing on the scene 15 years ago. But in those years, the service has become a highly functional, reliable, well-oiled component in the Windows engine. In honor...
HP FX900 PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD Review
You could look at the HP FX900 PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD (starts at $64.99 for 512GB; $104.99 for 1TB as tested) as the value counterpart of the HP FX900 Pro(Opens in a new window), an elite speedster among internal solid-state drives. But that would be doing the cheaper drive a disservice. Although its rated throughput is at the low end for PCI Express 4.0 SSDs we've reviewed recently, the FX900 largely held its own against drives with higher read and write speeds in our benchmark testing. And it comes in at a highly consumer-friendly price.
Microsoft Open Sources (Most of) Its Emoji
Microsoft has open-sourced more than 1,500 of its Fluent Emoji. The company has made "a collection of familiar, friendly, and modern emoji from Microsoft" available via GitHub as well as the Figma collaborative design tool. The collection includes the vast majority of Microsoft's custom emoji, with some notable exceptions. "I...
Save More Than $200 on a Panasonic Lumix GX85 Camera
Most people are content using a smartphone to capture moments and memories, while others require something a little more professional. The Panasonic Lumix GX85 digital camera will do the trick—and it's on sale from Amazon(Opens in a new window) with two detachable lenses for 25% off the retail cost.
Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores
Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Review
Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones ($349.95) are a marked departure from past entrieswith a completely different look and a revamped app experience. They easily compete with the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 ($399.99) and Bose QuietComfort 45 ($329) in terms of audio quality, offering a bass-forward-but-balanced sound signature with excellent clarity. They don't quite offer the same class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC) as either of those models, but they're in the same ballpark at least. And although we like the app's features, we'd prefer more granular control than its streamlined EQ allows. These minor drawbacks aside, the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are a worthy alternative to our favorites from Bose and Sony.
Gateway 14.1-Inch Ultra Slim (2022) Review
Finding a budget laptop that strikes the right balance of quality, functionality, and price isn't easy. The latest example of Gateway's rebirth as a Walmart house brand, the 14.1-inch Ultra Slim ($549 as tested), doesn't meet all marks, but is largely serviceable for its low asking price. The chassis is of decent quality but overweight for its size, and a poor touchpad and dull display limit the Ultra Slim's appeal. On the upside, its 12th Generation Intel processor delivers solid performance, its connectivity is admirable, and its battery lasts a long time, so it might be the bargain you're looking for. There are better options for those looking to spend more for a better value (the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14) or spend even less at the sacrifice of some speed (the MSI Modern 14), but this Gateway is on the whole a worthy budget option.
Turns Out Zoom Is Great for Remote Work and Remote Code Execution
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zoom has become an essential tool for remote workers, families, and friends to meet almost face-to-face. At the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas, one security researcher demonstrated how he used the technology underlying Zoom and other applications to completely control a target's computer.
Hate Gmail's New Look? Here's How to Roll It Back
Google started rolling out a redesigned Gmail at the end of July, and as is the case with just about every interface change, not everyone loves it. I, for one, find the new colors distracting, the layout cramped, and the addition of more icons needless. If the new design hasn't taken over your mail yet, it will any day now.
Meta Expands Test of End-to-End Encryption Features in Messenger
Meta is testing additional end-to-end encryption (E2EE) features in Facebook Messenger—and not just because it has been roundly criticized for not enabling these protections by default. "We’re working hard to protect your personal messages and calls with end-to-end encryption by default on Messenger and Instagram," Meta says. "Today, we’re...
Spotify Overhauls Home Menu With Separate Music, Podcast Feeds
Spotify is launching a new Home experience with separate feeds for music and podcasts. Rolling out first to Android users and coming "soon" for iOS, the remodel splits audio into genres, helping to individualize everyone's streaming experiences. Tap the "Music" tab in the top-left corner of the screen to revisit...
3 of the Best Cryptos for NFTs
The NFT space is heating up again amid a flurry of positive developments.
SMS-Based Multi-Factor Authentication: What Could Go Wrong? Plenty
Multi-factor authentication is chic these days. All the websites are asking you to turn it on, and with good reason. When a data breach exposes the fact that your password is "password," malefactors still won’t get into your account because they don’t have the other authentication factor. Typically that’s a code either texted to your phone or sent through an authenticator app.
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (for PC) Review
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered ($59.99) has migrated from Sony’s PlayStation 5 to the PC, giving comic book fans the best iteration of this impressive superhero action game to date. Like the PS5 remaster, this PC game features improved lighting, lightning-quick loading, enhanced frame rates, ray-traced reflections, and other graphical improvements that make the characters and cityscape pop.
Intel: Arc A750 Beats Nvidia's RTX 3060, at Least on Newer Games
Last week, Intel admitted its upcoming Arc graphics cards can suffer a performance drag when it comes to older PC games. But now the company is showing off how the Arc A750 GPU can shine while running the latest PC titles. The company released a video with benchmarks comparing the...
Microsoft, CISA Warn of Actively Exploited 'DogWalk' Windows Bug
Microsoft has warned its customers that a vulnerability known as DogWalk, which affects every recent version of Windows and Windows Server, is being actively exploited by attackers. DogWalk (CVE-2022-34713) is a high severity vulnerability in the Microsoft Windows Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) that can be exploited to enable remote code...
