FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
wjhl.com
Meet the Mountains Festival
(WJHL) Festival director Ashley Cavender tells us about this year’s Meet the Mountains festival to be held August 19th and 20th in Johnson City. For more information visit www.MTMFest.com.
wjhl.com
Free Health Fair at Johnson City Community Health Center
(WJHL) Vanessa Smith tells us about the a health fair hosted by ETSU Health Johnson City Community Health Center on Saturday, August 13th, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event coincides with the culmination of National Health Center Week, designated Aug. 7-13, 2022. The health fair is free and...
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Touring a brand new home just coming on the market in Charolais Hills
Evans & Evans Realtor Dylan Holly, takes us for a tour of this gorgeous new custom built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Charolais Hills near Gray, Tennessee. For more information call 423-430-7807 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate.
wjhl.com
Coalition For Kids to hold Tailgate Party & $10,000 Reverse Raffle
Coalition For Kids Executive Director Randy Hensley, previews their upcoming Tailgate Party & Reverse Raffle at the Johnson City Country Club on September 1st!
wjhl.com
2022 Appalachian Fair Preview
(WJHL) Fair manager Phil Booher tells us about this year’s line up at the Appalachian Fair. For more information visit www.AppalachianFair.com.
wjhl.com
New Season of Entertainment at NPAC
(WJHL) Marketing director Jill Reeves tells us about some of the upcoming shows at Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville. For more information please visit www.npacgreeneville.com.
