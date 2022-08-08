Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
The outlandish first-time meeting of two action icons goes off the reservation on streaming
As two of the most popular, beloved, and iconic action stars in history that had never crossed paths in an onscreen capacity, most people would have pegged The Expendables franchise as the place for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan to come face-to-face for the first time. Instead, it happened in bizarre Chinese fantasy blockbuster Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask.
wegotthiscovered.com
An international Gothic horror sensation creates a cult of Disney Plus devotees
We’re getting more and more used to the idea of R-rated content playing like gangbusters on Disney Plus, with the Defenders Saga and Predator prequel Prey both pulling in monstrous viewership numbers on the platform, but it’s still hard to wrap your head around the notion of a supernatural Gothic horror titled Satan’s Slaves drawing in Mouse House subscribers en masse.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who are Marvel’s Matador and Man-Bull in ‘She-Hulk?’ The Daredevil villains, explained
A new promotional spot for the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fueling massive fan speculation as to which villains (and potential clients) will be making their MCU debuts in the upcoming series. The promo includes a sequence where She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, attends what looks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Squid Game’ director reveals which deadly activity he thinks he’d survive
Emmy-award-winning director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, during a video call with Variety, revealed which game from Squid Game he believes he would win, were he ever to be put in the same circumstances as those on the critically acclaimed Netflix series. Squid Game has a number of activities in which the characters...
Clip Of Camille Vasquez Calling Johnny Depp An ‘Abuser’ Goes Viral, But Insider Says It’s Not What It Seems
A snippet from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial went viral of Camille Vasquez.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’
Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s new vampire movie getting staked by mixed reviews
A vampire-slaying movie starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg in a role that’s uncharacteristically not typecast, is a recipe for… well, something. And Day Shift, the sum of this smorgasbord of parts, certainly is something, according to the film’s critical consensus. Day Shift stars Jamie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga
It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Iron Throne is headed to Australia to celebrate ‘House of the Dragon’
We’re getting closer than ever to the premiere of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon and, to celebrate, fans will get their chance to sit upon the Iron Throne. In August and September fans in Australia will get their chance to sit where only...
wegotthiscovered.com
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
wegotthiscovered.com
A resurfaced interview reveals the moment George Lucas canonized an actor’s shaving cut in ‘Revenge of the Sith’
When it comes to the world of Star Wars and the ambitious narrative that resides at its heart, George Lucas never cared much for the concept of obstacles, all he ever saw were solutions and explanations that only made the canon more expansive, even down to the injuries that the cast sustained outside the set.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds tool up for a colossal comic book flop that somehow still succeeded
Usually, it’s pretty easy to determine what movies can justifiably be deemed indisputable failures, but the normal logic most definitely doesn’t apply to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. On paper, the hybrid of sequel and reboot was an unmitigated disaster, failing to recoup its mammoth $185 million...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at Johnny Depp in his first post-trial film
After a defamation trial that took over social media and had the aura of reality TV, Johnny Depp is returning to filmmaking with a first look revealed for Jeanne du Barry. The trial took over nearly every aspect of the internet but resulted in a net win for Depp as he successfully (for the most part) was able to clear his name of allegations of domestic violence and abuse in court. While things have ended up being not as clear as that, the layman sees Depp as the victor. Now, he’s back in the film industry.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is ‘The Vampire Diaries’ leaving Netflix? Where to stream it next
In the age of streaming services, having immediate access to an entire show’s archive is as simple as turning on the TV. However, that might all be changing for fans of The Vampire Diaries who have come to rely on Netflix to watch the popular CW original. The show...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star reveals in-depth dragon lectures
Later this month, HBO will bring audiences into the House of the Dragon. The show takes people back to the Westeros world Game of Thrones made famous, and for those acting in it, preparation included actual serious conversations on fictional dragons. Alicent Hightower actress Emily Carey reveals the background work...
wegotthiscovered.com
A working-class sci-fi comedy protects its investment on Netflix
Advances in technology have ensured that anyone is capable of putting together an effects-heavy feature using little more than hard work, drive, and determination if they set their mind to it and surround themselves with the right people, and Netflix viewers have been discovering that DIY sentiment firsthand, based on how Office Invasion has been faring on the charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 shows to watch after you’ve binged ‘The Sandman’
It’s barely been a week since The Sandman was released on Netflix, but the fantasy drama continues to make strides. The comic book adaptation had been stuck in development Hell for several years, but its rapid success made it worth the wait. Starring Tom Sturridge as the protagonist, Dream,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
Comments / 0