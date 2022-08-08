ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The outlandish first-time meeting of two action icons goes off the reservation on streaming

As two of the most popular, beloved, and iconic action stars in history that had never crossed paths in an onscreen capacity, most people would have pegged The Expendables franchise as the place for Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan to come face-to-face for the first time. Instead, it happened in bizarre Chinese fantasy blockbuster Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask.
MOVIES
An international Gothic horror sensation creates a cult of Disney Plus devotees

We’re getting more and more used to the idea of R-rated content playing like gangbusters on Disney Plus, with the Defenders Saga and Predator prequel Prey both pulling in monstrous viewership numbers on the platform, but it’s still hard to wrap your head around the notion of a supernatural Gothic horror titled Satan’s Slaves drawing in Mouse House subscribers en masse.
TV & VIDEOS
‘Squid Game’ director reveals which deadly activity he thinks he’d survive

Emmy-award-winning director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, during a video call with Variety, revealed which game from Squid Game he believes he would win, were he ever to be put in the same circumstances as those on the critically acclaimed Netflix series. Squid Game has a number of activities in which the characters...
MOVIES
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’

Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
MOVIES
Netflix’s new vampire movie getting staked by mixed reviews

A vampire-slaying movie starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg in a role that’s uncharacteristically not typecast, is a recipe for… well, something. And Day Shift, the sum of this smorgasbord of parts, certainly is something, according to the film’s critical consensus. Day Shift stars Jamie...
TV & VIDEOS
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga

It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
MOVIES
Here’s your first look at Johnny Depp in his first post-trial film

After a defamation trial that took over social media and had the aura of reality TV, Johnny Depp is returning to filmmaking with a first look revealed for Jeanne du Barry. The trial took over nearly every aspect of the internet but resulted in a net win for Depp as he successfully (for the most part) was able to clear his name of allegations of domestic violence and abuse in court. While things have ended up being not as clear as that, the layman sees Depp as the victor. Now, he’s back in the film industry.
CELEBRITIES
Is ‘The Vampire Diaries’ leaving Netflix? Where to stream it next

In the age of streaming services, having immediate access to an entire show’s archive is as simple as turning on the TV. However, that might all be changing for fans of The Vampire Diaries who have come to rely on Netflix to watch the popular CW original. The show...
TV SERIES
‘House of the Dragon’ star reveals in-depth dragon lectures

Later this month, HBO will bring audiences into the House of the Dragon. The show takes people back to the Westeros world Game of Thrones made famous, and for those acting in it, preparation included actual serious conversations on fictional dragons. Alicent Hightower actress Emily Carey reveals the background work...
TV SERIES
A working-class sci-fi comedy protects its investment on Netflix

Advances in technology have ensured that anyone is capable of putting together an effects-heavy feature using little more than hard work, drive, and determination if they set their mind to it and surround themselves with the right people, and Netflix viewers have been discovering that DIY sentiment firsthand, based on how Office Invasion has been faring on the charts.
TV SERIES
10 shows to watch after you’ve binged ‘The Sandman’

It’s barely been a week since The Sandman was released on Netflix, but the fantasy drama continues to make strides. The comic book adaptation had been stuck in development Hell for several years, but its rapid success made it worth the wait. Starring Tom Sturridge as the protagonist, Dream,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular

Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
TV & VIDEOS

