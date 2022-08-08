ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Inside the Ropes: Goal-line drill brings hard-hitting end to practice

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMGJF_0h9gpaNL00

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended practice Monday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium much the way it began: with the offense trying to score from the 2-yard line.

Coach Mike Tomlin brought out the goal-line package for the first time in training camp, and the drill was conducted much like the seven shots 2-point simulation that customarily opens practice.

Mitch Trubisky got three cracks with the first-team offense, followed by two plays apiece for Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

The offense prevailed 4-3, with Trubisky and Pickett directing two touchdowns each.

On the first play, Benny Snell was stopped short of the goal line, but he went up and over the pile on the third play to reach the end zone. Those plays were sandwiched around Trubisky throwing a touchdown pass to Gunner Olszewski on a play-action pass.

Pickett used the play-action, and running back Jaylen Warren made a nice block, on a touchdown pass to tight end Kevin Rader. Steven Sims then scored on a jet sweep to give the offense a 4-1 advantage.

A bad exchange between center Nate Gilliam and Rudolph short-circuited the next play. The goal-line drill ended with Master Teague III being stopped for no gain.

• Trubisky directed the only two scores in seven shots. It occurred on the first two plays: a pass to the right side that running back Anthony McFarland caught and took in, and a perfectly placed throw near the right sideline that resulted in Diontae Johnson dragging both feet while making the catch.

• Trubisky’s next two attempts were incomplete. The first was zipped between Johnson and George Pickens. The second was juggled near the right sideline by Connor Heyward. The rookie tight end lobbied that he gained possession before going out of bounds, but the arbiter — strength coach Garrett Giemont — wouldn’t hear it. When Heyward professed that he caught the ball, Giemont responded, “I know you did — twice.”

• Rudolph’s two attempts in seven shots resulted in incomplete passes to Olszewski and Rader.

• Pickett tried to find Olszewski on the right side, but safety Karl Joseph had the pass breakup.

• On a day when running the ball dominated short-yardage situations, a few plays stood out. Rookie Calvin Austin dropped a pass over the middle when he took his eyes off the ball. Miles Boykin went low to the ground and snared a Rudolph pass before it hit the grass.

• With veteran fullback Derek Watt not participating because of a shoulder injury, Heyward got some work at fullback for the first time.

• After Snell broke off a long gain up the middle on a short-yardage play, Trubisky followed him downfield, and the two butted heads in celebration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Rader
Tribune-Review

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson sued for no-show at youth football camp

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is being sued after he didn’t show up to a May youth football camp that he agreed to host. In a federal lawsuit, FlexWork Sports Management alleges Johnson’s no-show incurred “significant costs” and created a “public relations nightmare” for the Connecticut-based company that runs youth football camps nationwide.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
NBC Sports

With mounting injuries, Eagles adding free agent running back

With a couple injuries in the last week, the Eagles are bringing in another running back. The Eagles are signing North Texas product DeAndre Torrey after a workout earlier in the day, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network first reported the signing. This signing will give...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
308
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy