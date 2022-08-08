Inside the Ropes: Goal-line drill brings hard-hitting end to practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended practice Monday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium much the way it began: with the offense trying to score from the 2-yard line.

Coach Mike Tomlin brought out the goal-line package for the first time in training camp, and the drill was conducted much like the seven shots 2-point simulation that customarily opens practice.

Mitch Trubisky got three cracks with the first-team offense, followed by two plays apiece for Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

The offense prevailed 4-3, with Trubisky and Pickett directing two touchdowns each.

On the first play, Benny Snell was stopped short of the goal line, but he went up and over the pile on the third play to reach the end zone. Those plays were sandwiched around Trubisky throwing a touchdown pass to Gunner Olszewski on a play-action pass.

Pickett used the play-action, and running back Jaylen Warren made a nice block, on a touchdown pass to tight end Kevin Rader. Steven Sims then scored on a jet sweep to give the offense a 4-1 advantage.

A bad exchange between center Nate Gilliam and Rudolph short-circuited the next play. The goal-line drill ended with Master Teague III being stopped for no gain.

• Trubisky directed the only two scores in seven shots. It occurred on the first two plays: a pass to the right side that running back Anthony McFarland caught and took in, and a perfectly placed throw near the right sideline that resulted in Diontae Johnson dragging both feet while making the catch.

• Trubisky’s next two attempts were incomplete. The first was zipped between Johnson and George Pickens. The second was juggled near the right sideline by Connor Heyward. The rookie tight end lobbied that he gained possession before going out of bounds, but the arbiter — strength coach Garrett Giemont — wouldn’t hear it. When Heyward professed that he caught the ball, Giemont responded, “I know you did — twice.”

• Rudolph’s two attempts in seven shots resulted in incomplete passes to Olszewski and Rader.

• Pickett tried to find Olszewski on the right side, but safety Karl Joseph had the pass breakup.

• On a day when running the ball dominated short-yardage situations, a few plays stood out. Rookie Calvin Austin dropped a pass over the middle when he took his eyes off the ball. Miles Boykin went low to the ground and snared a Rudolph pass before it hit the grass.

• With veteran fullback Derek Watt not participating because of a shoulder injury, Heyward got some work at fullback for the first time.

• After Snell broke off a long gain up the middle on a short-yardage play, Trubisky followed him downfield, and the two butted heads in celebration.