David McCullough death: Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner dies aged 89
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough has died. He was 89. The American author, known for his best-selling historical novels, died at his Hingham, Massachusetts home on Sunday (7 August). His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his daughter Dorie Lawson. It was McCullough’s two presidential biographies, Truman (1992) and John Adams (2001), which earned him Pulitzer Prizes. His 1992 book topped the New York Times Best-Seller list for 43 weeks, while his 2001 book landed at No 1 in its first week. They were eventually turned into HBO television adaptations.Additionally, he received National Book Awards for...
David McCullough: The 60 Minutes Interview
David McCullough has died at 89. A decade ago, Morley Safer spoke with the author and historian in a sweeping interview that touched on McCullough's career, negative political campaigning, Harry Truman and the construction and meaning of the Brooklyn Bridge.
R.I.P. David McCullough, Who Saw the Bright Side of History
One of the first things I did after signing a contract to write a biography of Samuel Adams was to try to hire Mike Hill, a researcher who worked with David McCullough on his John Adams. Hill, who has gone on to emerge as an accomplished author in his own...
