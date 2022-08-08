SE Polk ready to defend title

Pleasant Hill – The SE Polk Rams won their first state football title in 2021, now the goal is defending the crown.

The Rams have to replace players like Xavier Nwankpa, Jaxon Dailey, Titus Christensen and more, but they return 4 of 5 starters on the O-line, including 5-star tackle Kadyn Proctor.

SEP opens the season August 26th against Dowling Catholic, John Sears has a preview of the Rams.

