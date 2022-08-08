Read full article on original website
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
UEFA・
Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine
Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine
An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
Video Shows Russia Failing To Shoot Down U.S. HIMARS Missiles, Ukraine Says
The impact of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System or HIMARS on Kyiv's forces continues to be felt in Ukraine after missiles fired from the United States-supplied weapons evaded Russian air defense, according to a Ukrainian official. A video tweeted by Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs...
U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured
The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
Retired general: Ukraine's next move could put Russia in a dilemma
Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says that Ukraine is ready to open up a second front in the eastern part of the country that could put the Russian army “on the horns of a dilemma”.
Ukraine Preparing to Target Russia's Black Sea Fleet With Western Weapons
"We have a permanent threat from the Russian Black Sea fleet," Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
How Ukraine's Counter-Offensive Could Turn War Against Russia
Ukraine's forces have set the stage for a major counter-offensive they hope will push Russian occupiers out of Kherson in the south, opening a path to Crimea. In recent weeks, Ukrainian artillery teams, special forces, and partisans have laid the groundwork by destroying key Russian hubs, attacking vital railways and bridges.
Russian Battle Plans 'Ridiculously Bad' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. Commander
Retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis said Russia's military has shown "very little appetite or inclination to improve."
Fighter Jet Shoots Down Russian Missile Heading for Ukraine: Air Force
Ukraine said it shot down seven of the eight missiles fired by Russia on Tuesday while one struck an anti-aircraft missile complex in the Lviv region.
Turkey Building Drone Factory in Ukraine to Fight Putin's Forces—Ambassador
Diplomat Vasyl Bodnar said that Baykar—the company which builds the Bayraktar TB2 drones—has already bought a plot of land in Ukraine.
Ukraine grain ship that was supposed to head to Lebanon is delayed in Mediterranean Sea
Many countries depend on Ukraine, the world's "breadbasket," for cheap wheat. Transport recently resumed as part of a wartime deal.
Ukraine Needs F-16s 'Now'—Putin 'Exhausted' But Clock Ticking: ex-President
Petro Poroshenko told Newsweek Kyiv needs "game changer" fighter jets to retake Russian-occupied territory.
Russia-Ukraine war: Turkey announces deal with Ukraine, Russia and UN aimed at resuming grain exports– live
Turkey to monitor grain exports and establish coordination centre; Zelenskiy says ‘several hundred thousand children’ taken to Russia against their will
International Business Times
Ukraine Bombs Russian Forces In The South, Missiles Hit Near Kyiv
Ukraine stepped up its counter-attacks against Russian forces in the south while Moscow bombed Kyiv's outskirts for the first time in weeks as Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two dragged on with no end in sight. Fifteen people were injured when missiles hit military installations in Vyshhorod district on...
Russia's Medvedev: We will set terms for peace in Ukraine
July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Russia will prevail in Ukraine and will set the terms for a future peace deal with Kyiv. "Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace - on our terms," Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on Telegram.
Zelenskyy adviser says Russia must pull troops out of Ukraine before dialogue can take place
A Ukrainian official dismissed former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's claims that Putin wants a "negotiated solution," saying Wednesday that no dialogue can take place until Russian forces withdraw. "If Moscow wants dialogue, it is up to them," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted on Wednesday. "First,...
Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine
The prisoners at the penal colony in St. Petersburg were expecting a visit by officials, thinking it would be some sort of inspection. Instead, men in uniform arrived and offered them amnesty — if they agreed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.Over the following days, about a dozen or so left the prison, according to a woman whose boyfriend is serving a sentence there. Speaking on condition of anonymity because she feared reprisals, she said her boyfriend wasn't among the volunteers, although with years left on his sentence, he “couldn't not think about it.”As Russia continues to suffer...
