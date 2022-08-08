ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Says Half the Troops Russia Sent to Ukraine Are Dead or Injured

The U.S. has estimated that 75,000 Russian troops—half the number Vladimir Putin sent to wage war in Ukraine—have died or been killed, The New York Times reports. The Biden administration has been sharing that figure in secret briefings, the newspaper said, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provided a similar estimate in a speech this week. Both Russia and Ukraine have kept casualty numbers under wraps as the war has dragged on for months. Morale among under-equipped Russian troops is widely reported to be flagging.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Newsweek

How Ukraine's Counter-Offensive Could Turn War Against Russia

Ukraine's forces have set the stage for a major counter-offensive they hope will push Russian occupiers out of Kherson in the south, opening a path to Crimea. In recent weeks, Ukrainian artillery teams, special forces, and partisans have laid the groundwork by destroying key Russian hubs, attacking vital railways and bridges.
MILITARY
International Business Times

Ukraine Bombs Russian Forces In The South, Missiles Hit Near Kyiv

Ukraine stepped up its counter-attacks against Russian forces in the south while Moscow bombed Kyiv's outskirts for the first time in weeks as Europe's biggest conflict since World War Two dragged on with no end in sight. Fifteen people were injured when missiles hit military installations in Vyshhorod district on...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia's Medvedev: We will set terms for peace in Ukraine

July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday that Russia will prevail in Ukraine and will set the terms for a future peace deal with Kyiv. "Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace - on our terms," Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on Telegram.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine

The prisoners at the penal colony in St. Petersburg were expecting a visit by officials, thinking it would be some sort of inspection. Instead, men in uniform arrived and offered them amnesty — if they agreed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.Over the following days, about a dozen or so left the prison, according to a woman whose boyfriend is serving a sentence there. Speaking on condition of anonymity because she feared reprisals, she said her boyfriend wasn't among the volunteers, although with years left on his sentence, he “couldn't not think about it.”As Russia continues to suffer...
MILITARY

