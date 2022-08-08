Read full article on original website
SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. – A 57-year-old man has been arrested after an hours-long stand off with law enforcement near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook saying around 8 p.m., first responders were about to coax the man into surrendering peacefully. Last...
Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto
SPOKANE, Wash. – KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
Former Spokane surgeon pleads guilty to attempting to hire hitmen to addict wife to heroin and more
SPOKANE, Wash.- The physician accused of trying to hire hitmen on the dark web to harm a former colleague and also kidnap his wife, has pleaded guilty to several felony charges. Dr. Ronald Ilg was in Federal Court Wednesday, where he agreed to the plea deal, which calls for between...
Spirit Lake man charged with 2nd degree murder of his friend, victim identified
SANDPOINT, Idaho – The Bonner County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found deceased at a residence on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road as Steve M. Moore. Moore was 66 years old and from Westminster, Maryland. His next of kind were notified. The coroner’s office is still looking into...
Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road
CHENEY, Wash. – Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time.
Woman found dead in Spokane Valley house fire had blunt force trauma to the head
SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman found deceased inside a burning home in Spokane Valley suffered blunt force trauma to her head, according to newly released court documents. According to a report by our partners at the Spokesman Review, the manner of the woman’s death is still undetermined. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a potential homicide.
Heavy police presence near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, SWAT on scene
SPOKANE, Wash. – There’s heavy police presence right now near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road, where SWAT is on scene. Crews on scene told KHQ everybody in the area needs to stay inside. There’s no threat to the public. This is a breaking news story and will...
Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting
SPOKANE, Wash. – Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. “They could’ve killed somebody simply,” Ronnie Marks said. “The blast was a blast I’ve never heard before. It shook the building,” he said....
Sagle man arrested after standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho – A Sagle man has been arrested after an hour long standoff in Hayden earlier tonight. Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies say 49-year-old Duke C. Huckabee was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and battery. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says they received a domestic violence call around...
KCSO searching for who killed ‘Dale the Duck’ at Avondale Golf Course
HAYDEN, Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for the person who ran over and killed a duck at the Avondale Golf Course. General Manager Jason Jerman said a golfer intentionally ran over the duck on Friday. What’s even more disappointing is the Duck, dubbed...
Level 2 evacuations in place for Martin Fire burning 13 miles south of Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. – Level 2 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 25 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney. Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman RoadEastern border running along Texas Ferry to the northern boundary of Cheney Plaza.
SPD asking for help finding missing 15-year-old girl
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl. SPD said she was last seen around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and Madison. She’s described as a 5-foot-3-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair in a bun and a purple, long-sleeved shirt and black spandex shorts.
Crews contain half-acre wildfire in near Belmont Road
Crews responded Friday afternoon to a half-acre wildfire near Belmont Road. Officials told KHQ the fire is lined and no structures were damaged. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation. FOX28 Spokane©
Caleb Sharpe sentencing hearing underway
SPOKANE, Wash. – Caleb Sharpe pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, attempted murder and assault last January. Now the question is how long will the now 20-year-old spend behind bars?. Sharpe’s defense attorney argued Thursday morning Sharpe should serve a 20 year sentence given his age at the time of...
Young men save two swimmer’s lives on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Three local teenagers are being credited with saving two men after the men drowned in Lake Coeur d’Alene. Thanks to those boys, the two men survived. “I don’t think I’m a hero. I think we just did what anyone else would have done....
Athol three year old proceeds to top 25 USA Mullet Championship
ATHOL, Idaho – Athol is known as a tight-knit community with Farragut State Park and Silverwood just minutes away, but now they’re known for their good hair. “All your friends were so excited, weren’t they,” Lauren Petersen said to her son Ridge. “Yeah,” Ridge said.
Local first responders honor longtime firefighter Dan Patterson
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Local first responders honored 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after one of his shifts ended and died on Aug. 4, with a processional on Wednesday. “Firefighters when they serve their communities, we’ve always put ourselves last and service before...
Mayor Nadine Woodward orders Spokane city flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee is asking all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Dan Patterson, the Spokane Valley Firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after a shift and died on Aug. 4. In response, Spokane Mayor Nadine...
‘Never seen anything like it before’: Town of Rockford cleaning up while farmers assess damage following Thursday’s thunderstorm
Thursday’s storm through southeast Spokane County didn’t last long, but it was long enough. “15 minutes,” Rockford-area farmer Kevin Wiggins estimated. “The wind was the worst. At the house we clocked 60 mile per hour winds before our wind gauge destroyed itself.”. Next to one of...
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in Spokane County Friday morning
SPOKANE Co., Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Spangle, Freeman and Plaza in Washington. These areas could see hail the size of half dollars and winds up to 50 miles per hour. The warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday morning.
