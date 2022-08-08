ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

SWAT standoff near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road ends with one man arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. – A 57-year-old man has been arrested after an hours-long stand off with law enforcement near Bigelow Gulch and Lehman Road. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) posted on Facebook saying around 8 p.m., first responders were about to coax the man into surrendering peacefully. Last...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Car flipped during crash on Crestline and Sinto

SPOKANE, Wash. – KHQ is at the scene of a crash in the Chief Garry Park neighborhood where a two-car collision left a sedan overturned and the drivers with minor injuries. It happened at the intersection of Crestline and Sinto between a sedan and a van. One of the drivers failed to yield, according to police.
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Sprague, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Spokane Valley, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews respond to 4 acre brush fire off Cheney Plaza and Luke Road

CHENEY, Wash. – Spokane County Fire District (SCFD) #3 responded to a brush fire off Cheney Plaza Road and Luke Road on Thursday. According to SCFD #3 Battalion Chief Alex Turner, the fire is burning 4.5 acres with no immediate threats to structures, people or animals at this time.
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman found dead in Spokane Valley house fire had blunt force trauma to the head

SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman found deceased inside a burning home in Spokane Valley suffered blunt force trauma to her head, according to newly released court documents. According to a report by our partners at the Spokesman Review, the manner of the woman’s death is still undetermined. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death as a potential homicide.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Car theft turned RV fire leaves auto sales business hurting

SPOKANE, Wash. – Days after a motor home exploded on their car lot, Ronnie Marks and his son, Hank, are picking up the pieces. “They could’ve killed somebody simply,” Ronnie Marks said. “The blast was a blast I’ve never heard before. It shook the building,” he said....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sagle man arrested after standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho – A Sagle man has been arrested after an hour long standoff in Hayden earlier tonight. Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies say 49-year-old Duke C. Huckabee was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and battery. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says they received a domestic violence call around...
HAYDEN, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Level 2 evacuations in place for Martin Fire burning 13 miles south of Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. – Level 2 (get set) evacuations are in place for the 25 acre Martin Fire burning around Bonnie Lake 13 miles south of Cheney. Western boundary, all homes along Long Road from Rock Lake to the southern border across the Blackman RoadEastern border running along Texas Ferry to the northern boundary of Cheney Plaza.
CHENEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SPD asking for help finding missing 15-year-old girl

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department is asking for help finding a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl. SPD said she was last seen around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of 11th and Madison. She’s described as a 5-foot-3-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair in a bun and a purple, long-sleeved shirt and black spandex shorts.
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews contain half-acre wildfire in near Belmont Road

Crews responded Friday afternoon to a half-acre wildfire near Belmont Road. Officials told KHQ the fire is lined and no structures were damaged. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Caleb Sharpe sentencing hearing underway

SPOKANE, Wash. – Caleb Sharpe pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, attempted murder and assault last January. Now the question is how long will the now 20-year-old spend behind bars?. Sharpe’s defense attorney argued Thursday morning Sharpe should serve a 20 year sentence given his age at the time of...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Young men save two swimmer’s lives on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Three local teenagers are being credited with saving two men after the men drowned in Lake Coeur d’Alene. Thanks to those boys, the two men survived. “I don’t think I’m a hero. I think we just did what anyone else would have done....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Athol three year old proceeds to top 25 USA Mullet Championship

ATHOL, Idaho – Athol is known as a tight-knit community with Farragut State Park and Silverwood just minutes away, but now they’re known for their good hair. “All your friends were so excited, weren’t they,” Lauren Petersen said to her son Ridge. “Yeah,” Ridge said.
ATHOL, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Local first responders honor longtime firefighter Dan Patterson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Local first responders honored 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest shortly after one of his shifts ended and died on Aug. 4, with a processional on Wednesday. “Firefighters when they serve their communities, we’ve always put ourselves last and service before...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

