BMH awards four employees Sonya Newman Large Nursing Development Scholarships

Blount Memorial Hospital awarded four Sonya Newman Large Nursing Development Scholarships to current staff late last month. Conferral of the award comes with a scholarship check and a certificate of achievement, per a media release provided by BMH.

The scholarships are intended to help recipients further their educations in nursing. Morgan Mary, Rebecca Sawtelle, Macy Waters and Sydnie Huffstetler were chosen as recipients for 2022. All four of the women, hospital officials said in a press release, have demonstrated commitment to the nursing profession.

Morgan Mary, an emergency department technician, certified nursing assistant and current nursing student at Carson-Newman University, said in the hospital’s press release that her time with BMH’s emergency department had taught her the meaning of family and that she valued the support the hospital had shown her. Macy Waters, also a CNA and emergency department technician, added that, to her, nursing is a calling. Waters is a student in Lincoln Memorial University's registered nurse-bachelor's of science in nursing program.

Likewise, Rebecca Sawtelle, a licensed practical nurse, currently attends nursing classes at Pellissippi State Community College and commented that she was grateful to BMH for its support. As she pays for her classes herself, the hospital’s assistance was highly valuable. Sydnie Huffstetler, a CNA and ward clerk, noted that she was also appreciative of the hospital’s investment in her as a nursing professional. Huffstetler will begin nursing classes at Pellissippi State this fall.