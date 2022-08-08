ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Walla Walla County, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms

WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
WALLA WALLA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
NEWStalk 870

Suspects in Multiple Robberies Nailed by Richland, Kennewick Cops

Perhaps suspects don't realize law enforcement agencies work together. Three suspects were nabbed by Police in Kennewick, Richland. Police have not specified which incidents they're wanted for, but they used the word "multiple." Richland and Kennewick officers have apprehended a trio of persons wanted in connection with a series of...
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

Kennewick drug trafficker sold meth to DEA source, brought small child

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A federal judge has sentenced Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, to a decade in prison following an investigation that came to a head when he sold two lbs of methamphetamine to undercover sources in the Tri-Cities. U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref announced the sentencing on...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
EDNPub

Missing Hermiston teen has been found

HERMISTON — The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division has reported Davin Moore, 14, of Hermiston, has been found. Moore went missing Friday, Aug. 5, from Hermiston, and he was found Aug. 10.
HERMISTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy