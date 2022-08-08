Read full article on original website
Peaches And Jalapenos? The New York State Fair’s Newest Food Is A Unique One
It's hard to believe that the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse is almost here. I'm glad it's back at full speed after the last 2 years. It's one of the trips that I look forward to because of the famous butter sculpture, 25 cent milk, live music and most of all, the state fair food.
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Is The Choco Taco Coming Back To New York State?
Even though we’ve still got some hot summer days left here in Western New York, the prime time to stock up and fill our bellies with delicious ice cream, many New Yorkers are still in mourning over losing one of our most beloved, iconic sweet treats. But…could it be...
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
Fall Foliage May Be Delayed This Year, But It’ll Be Worth the Wait
The unseasonably warm summer we've been having is expected to last into the first part of October, delaying the peak of fall foliage this year. But experts say it'll be worth the wait. The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of autumn and AccuWeather predicts the above-average...
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families
There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
Take Cool Trip Down Under to Hidden New York Ice Cave, Even in Summer
There's a place in New York where you can travel down under into a hidden cave and find ice, even in the summer. During the Dog Days of Summer, you can find a cool spot in the backcountry where it's always a comfortable 55 degrees. But you'll have to hike to find it.
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Glowing Pumpkins in New York is a Must See
A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York this fall. The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state and it's back for 2022, lighting up two magical locations. Since 2005, more than 2...
Easy For You to Say: All New York Towns That Are Just 1 Syllable
You can find quite a few articles on the internet about New York towns that are difficult to pronounce, including this one. But what about that the towns that are so easy to say, even an infant could do it?. I found 57 towns in New York that were just...
If You’re Hunting For The First Time In New York State You’ll Need This
New York State hunting and trapping licenses and Deer Management Permits are on sale now, but before you can buy one for the first time, you'll need to do this one thing. Hunting Licenses Are On Sale Now In New York State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
From Pirates to Dinosaurs at These 14 New York Mini-Golf Courses
As a kid in the 1950s and 1960s it was an important part of any vacation that I went on with my parents and siblings. We jumped for joy as we pulled into the parking lot of a mini-golf, usually at our favorite vacation destination, the Adirondacks. Back in those...
GOLF・
DEC Opening Thousands of Acres of Restricted Wetlands in New York For 16 Days
Thousands of acres of land in Upstate New York that is normally closed to the public, will be open for 16 days only. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is opening several Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) usually restricted to the public in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Cow Manure Smell Overpowering Your BBQ? Invite The Farmer!
Oneida County farmer Ben Simons was willing to answer the difficult question on the radio? What about the terrible smell lurking in people's backyards after farmers spread their special liquified manure on a hot day?. It seems worse this year than ever, and Ben says it might just be. It...
New York Schools Must Teach Students About The Holocaust
New York lawmakers are acting after a new study showed a shocking number of young adults know nothing about the Holocaust and hundreds of hate crimes have been committed against Jewish New Yorkers in 2022. There's now a new law in New York State that will make sure students in...
The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate
PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
Pedal Through New Section of the Adirondacks on New Rail Bike Adventure
Pedal through a new section of the Adirondacks on a new rail bike adventure. The Adirondack Scenic Rail Bikes has added another rail bike option to pedal through the beauty of Mother Nature. You can now enjoy a trip out of Thendara and now Tupper Lake. Raquette Rambler. The Raquette...
Popular History Channel Show Coming To Upstate! Want to Believe?
Ready to explore the unexplained in Upstate New York? One of History Channel's longest running shows has announced they're stopping in the Capital Region this fall for a special live show. Running since 2009 and currently in the middle of its 18th season, this show has become a cult classic....
Inmate is Out! NY Changes Term For People Behind Bars to Restore Dignity
Inmate is out. So is felon, prisoner, and convict. New York has a new law, changing the name of people behind bars. New legislation in New York replaces the outdated terminology with 'incarcerated individual' to help reduce the harmful stigma surrounding anyone in the justice system. "In New York, we're...
Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?
Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing. 19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.
