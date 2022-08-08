ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is The Choco Taco Coming Back To New York State?

Even though we’ve still got some hot summer days left here in Western New York, the prime time to stock up and fill our bellies with delicious ice cream, many New Yorkers are still in mourning over losing one of our most beloved, iconic sweet treats. But…could it be...
RESTAURANTS
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS
New York Governor Says “More Money Coming” to Struggling Families

There are people across New York State that are still being deeply affected by the pandemic of the last two-plus years. Some of the people most affected? Families. Governor Hochul announced this week that relief is coming to "struggling families." What exactly does that mean? If it's money, where is NYS getting the money from and how soon can people expect to see it?
POLITICS
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?

Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
ANIMALS
New York Schools Must Teach Students About The Holocaust

New York lawmakers are acting after a new study showed a shocking number of young adults know nothing about the Holocaust and hundreds of hate crimes have been committed against Jewish New Yorkers in 2022. There's now a new law in New York State that will make sure students in...
EDUCATION
The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate

PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Is It Legal to Marry Your First Cousin in New York?

Among most reasonable people, the thought of marrying your first cousin is sort of twisted, sick and horrifying. And most states have laws in place preventing such a thing. 19 states say it's perfectly legal to "keep it in the family" by marrying your first cousin. And if you're stereotyping, you might think they're all in the south: They're not.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
