Benton County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Car collides with transformer, causes power outage

RICHLAND, Wash. - One car rammed into a transformer around Leslie Road and Mountain View Lane around 8:30 p.m. on August 12, causing a power outage in the area, according to Michael Van Veek, Benton County Fire District 4 Battalion Chief. At this time, Leslie Road is closed from Mountain...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fire starts in RV, spreads to nearby structure

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 responded to a fire on the 2400 block of South Third Avenue near Reynolds Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Chief Rocky Eastman said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. in a motorhome and spread to a nearby structure. Neighbors said they...
WALLA WALLA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Crews Put Out Brush Fire on I-84

Crews from Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded to a brush fire along Interstate 84 on Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews came across a half an acre burning near the on ramp and quickly extinguished the flames with two brush trucks and a water tender. A total of three brush trucks, two water tenders and two command vehicles responded.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Finley, WA
Crime & Safety
Benton County, WA
Accidents
County
Benton County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Finley, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rollover crash in Sunnyside puts four in hospital

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - Four people are in the hospital following a multi-car rollover crash at the intersection of Factory Road and Bethany Road. All four people have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the cars didn't stop at the stop sign, hitting the other car. Both cars rolled, according to Deputy Scot...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
wa.gov

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Canyon Road Fire

Yakima County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Canyon Road Fire located in Yakima County, near the city of Grandview. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 11, 2022, at 8:15 a.m. at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Joel Byam, Yakima County Fire District 5.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs

PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
PASCO, WA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima man tries to speed away from police, causes crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — One motorist was hit by a car after a 30-year-old man allegedly drove under the influence and eluded officers on Lincoln Avenue in Yakima at 11:53 p.m. August 9. An officer tried to pull over the car driven by the 30-year-old around 1st Avenue and I...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms

WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic restricted on part of 16th Ave

YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted on N 16th Avenue on August 10 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for asphalt repair work. Both directions will have one lane each between Cherry Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Expect delays in the area. The speed limit in work zones is...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Speeding Driver Strikes Power Pole In Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Around 10:22 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th, Yakima Police responded to multiple calls of a driver speeding in the 3200 block of Englewood Avenue. The suspected speeder was travelling eastbound on Englewood when he lost control near 34th Avenue and struck a power pole south of the roadway.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Nelson Dam demolition finishes this week, building to follow

YAKIMA-- Officials working on the Nelson Dam say they will finish destruction on Friday, August 12, marking a huge milestone in the project plans. The project began just over a year ago to remove and replace the Nelson Dam located on the Naches tributary of the Yakima River. The removal of a fish ladder today will mark the end of demolition.
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

