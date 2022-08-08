BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Union Springs man has died nearly a week after a crash in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said Malik D. Swanson, 24, died Wednesday at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. He had been critically injured when a tire separated from the Ford tractor he was operating, according to ALEA, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it. Troopers said the tractor then left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned.

