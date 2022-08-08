Read full article on original website
Related
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools launches 40-day initiative to regain 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
WSFA
Stanhope Elmore High School to lock up students’ cellphones
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Technology in the classroom has its place, but educators say cell phones have become a distraction. Now one area high school is come up with a solution. But not everyone is happy with the move. On Monday, each student at Stanhope Elmore High School will get...
WSFA
Pine Level residents continue effort to establish own town
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brochures are being handed out and yard signs are popping up in Pine Level, as residents push to make the community in Autauga County a town. “We feel like we need a say so in the development of Pine Level,” said Ken Hollon with the Pine Level Incorporation Committee. “Right now, it is a hodgepodge.”
luvernejournal.com
New mental health facility to bring 60+ jobs to Brantley
The town of Brantley has announced that city-owned property, located just north of the school on U.S. Route 331, will be the site of Alabama’s newest mental health crisis diversion center. The center will be operated by the South Central Alabama Mental Health Center (SCAMHC), and will be open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aldailynews.com
Nearly 800 Alabamians sign up for rapid worker training programs
Nearly 800 Alabamians have signed up for a new, rapid workforce training platform launched earlier this year by the Alabama Community College System. As of Wednesday, 292 people had completed the certificate programs that take about three weeks and combine online work and on-site training at campuses around the state.
WSFA
Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
elmoreautauganews.com
Special Called Board Meeting Announcement for Elmore County School Board Aug. 11 at Noon
The Elmore County School Board will have a special called board meeting Thursday, Aug. 11, at noon at the Elmore County Board of Education Boardroom located at 100 H.H. Robison Drive in Wetumpka. The purpose of this meeting is for personnel and other board business. You can attend in person,...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
With rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they've seen an uptick in those seeking help.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Lauderdale Co. man found unresponsive in Bibb Correctional Facility
BRENT, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was serving a 20-year sentence for a theft case in Lauderdale County was found unresponsive in his cell at the Bibb Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Cory White, 38, was transported to a health care unit on Aug. 9 after he was found.
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
WSFA
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. Ivey was last seen...
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
WSFA
Organization helping performing artists get busking permits in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A nonprofit organization is helping local visual and performing artists obtain their busking permits. Hilltop Howlers president Bob McGough advocated for the City Council to pass an ordinance in May to allow people to showcase their talents downtown in public spaces. “The more people we get...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Poarch Creek lottery lobbying influence
Our research shows that two-thirds of the Alabama Legislature, more than 100 lawmakers, have received campaign cash from the Poarch Band of the Creek Indians. One veteran lawmaker tells WVTM 13 that special gambling interests are keeping lottery legislation from passing in Montgomery. Learn more in the video above. "I...
unionspringsherald.com
Harris elected President of the Alabama Circuit Clerks
Bullock County Circuit Clerk Rashawn Harris was sworn in as President of the Alabama Circuit Clerks Association at the Circuit Clerks Annual Conference in Orange Beach, Alabama on August 5, 2022. She has served as second and first vice president. Harris stated, “I remember receiving a call from a member...
WSFA
DA: Over 250 homicide cases backlogged in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of murder victims and their families are awaiting justice in Montgomery County as the judicial system faces an ongoing backlog in cases. Nearly all jury trials were put on hold for months due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a major delay in prosecutions. “It’s...
America’s largest no-kill animal rescue opening Macon County shelter
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest cage-free no kill rescue in the United States, is responding to record numbers of owner surrenders and shelter euthanasia by opening a new location in Macon County, Alabama. Big Dog Ranch Rescue Founder and CEO Lauree Simmons says more dogs are in danger now […]
WSFA
Tractor operator dies nearly a week after Bullock County crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Union Springs man has died nearly a week after a crash in Bullock County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA officials said Malik D. Swanson, 24, died Wednesday at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery. He had been critically injured when a tire separated from the Ford tractor he was operating, according to ALEA, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it. Troopers said the tractor then left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned.
WSFA
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveils ‘Safe Exchange Zone’
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has created a Safe Exchange Zone for residents. According to the sheriff’s office, the increasing use of the internet to conduct personal online sales and face-to-face interaction between buyers and sellers prompted the department to develop the exchange zone. It’s located at the sheriff’s administrative offices at 115 S. Perry Street, and is available for property or custody exchanges.
Comments / 1