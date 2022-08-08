Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow warns US over diplomatic ‘point of no return’ – live
Foreign ministry warns US not to place Russia on its list of state sponsors of terrorism
Has the Republican midterm ‘red wave’ crested?
Donald Trump’s week from hell has turned red hot. On Friday, reports emerged that he was under suspicion of having violated the Espionage Act, removing or destroying records and obstructing an investigation. Separate inventory receipts reflect that FBI agents hauled-off a trove of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach domicile and club.
'Kill FBI on sight': Truth Social reveals the final days of the Cincinnati attacker
The Ricky Shiffer account on the former president's social media service was active for just nine days. By the end of that time, Ricky Shiffer was dead.
Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul
Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. - 'Making women invisible' - While the Taliban authorities have allowed and even promoted some rallies against the United States, they have declined permission for any women's rally since they returned to power.
Salman Rushdie recovery, Hawaii primary, WNBA season wraps up: 5 things to know this weekend
Famed author Salman Rushdie is recovering after a brutal attack, Hawaii voters head to the polls and more news to start your weekend.
Salman Rushdie remains hospitalized after stabbing attack as venue faces scrutiny over security
The venue where renowned author Salman Rushdie -- whose controversial work has triggered death threats -- was stabbed Friday had rejected previous recommendations to toughen security measures, two sources told CNN.
