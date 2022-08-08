Read full article on original website
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
PWMania
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
PWMania
Bill Goldberg: “I Am Done Saying I’m Sorry” Over Career-Ending Injury to Bret Hart
Bret Hart has expressed his frustration throughout the years regarding the career-ending injury he sustained in a match against Bill Goldberg at the WCW Starrcade PPV in 1999. In a spring 2022 interview, Hart claimed that Goldberg “hurt everybody he worked with.”. Goldberg spoke on Hart’s ongoing public criticism...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE
It’s been a while since fans have seen Cody Rhodes on WWE programming as he last competed in the Hell in a Cell premium live event back on June 5. Cody was able to defeat Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, and he was then written off TV so he could undergo surgery.
Yardbarker
Dustin Rhodes: If Your Contract Is Up And You’ve Had Enough With AEW, ‘Get The F-ck Out’
Dustin Rhodes says that if anyone wants to leave AEW because it’s not working for them, they should move on if they decide that’s their best course of action. Rhodes has been with AEW since 2019, and he works both as a wrestler and as a coach. He has remained with the company since his brother, Cody, left earlier this year, and he is often commended for his work with the women’s division.
WWE is reportedly heading in an entirely new direction after disgraced ex-CEO Vince McMahon's retirement
If the WWE stopped being a sports entertainment brand it would be the most significant, industry-shattering change in decades.
wrestlinginc.com
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action
John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
411mania.com
Ricky Starks on the Influences for His Promo Style, His Promo After Losing the FTW Title
– AEW star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Drivetime with DeRusha, and he discussed his emotional promo after losing the FTW at Fight for the Fallen and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Ricky Starks on his promo after losing the FTW title: “I’m hopeful. You guys played a...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Go Your Own Ways: WWE Seems To Have Split Up A Longstanding Tag Team
They’re done. WWE has been around for a long time and there are certain things that they have focused on over the years. Tag team wrestling is not one of those things that gets a lot of attention, as the company has a history of splitting teams up before they have a chance to do very much. That seems to be the case again, as WWE appears to have split up another tag team.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
PWMania
WWE NXT Couple Reveal Their Relationship on Social Media
Another WWE couple has made their relationship public. The relationship between Cora Jade and NXT Champion Bron Breakker was made public on Thursday night. While in a restaurant, Jade posted a heart-embedded photo of Breakker on her Instagram stories. Jade tagged Breakker’s username in the post. Jade joined NXT...
