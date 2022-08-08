ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Lee Kpogba Fall Camp Day 7

By Christopher Hall
Huskies Report
Huskies Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okVps_0h9gmMXI00

West Virginia linebacker Lee Kpogba chatted with the media after the seventh practice of fall camp

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its seventh day of fall camp Monday afternoon.

Middle linebacker Lee Kpogba met with the media following practice and discussed his role within the defense, the transition to WVU, his journey to Morgantown and more.

