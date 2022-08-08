ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

CBS San Francisco

Newsom names former LA mayor and rival as California 'infrastructure czar'

LOS ANGELES --  California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.RELATED: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water supplyNewsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of "infrastructure czar," an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state."Money is not our problem anymore," the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1...
kcrw.com

On managing homelessness, Angelenos are angry for different reasons

The LA City Council voted 11-3 on Tuesday to ban people from sitting, sleeping, lying on, or storing property within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers. It was the third time the council voted on ​​LA Municipal Code ordinance 41.18, the so-called “anti-camping” law. It faced strong resistance from activists, who say the ban would further criminalize homelessness and waste resources better spent on connecting people in need of help.
foxla.com

LA Mayoral Race: Latino democrats show support for Karen Bass

LOS ANGELES - Rep. Karen Bass secured several more endorsements Wednesday in her run for Los Angeles mayor. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California; Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez; Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Panorama City; and Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, D-Arleta; announced Wednesday they were backing Bass, D-Los Angeles, in her race against billionaire businessman Rick Caruso.
claremont-courier.com

Longtime tenants blindsided by threat of mass evictions

Claremont resident Pamela Lee had just returned from vacation late last month when she was shocked to learn that her landlord wanted her to move and was offering a cash payment if she agreed to vacate in the next two months. “Why would I do that? My friends are here,”...
tornadopix.com

Housing Crash Is Media Fault – Orange County Register

“Mailbag” gives insight into the comments I get from readers – good, bad, or in between – and my thoughts on theirs. I’ve been a business journalist for a very long time, so excuse me for my weird old man thinking, but I know the economy is going through a major turning point when the media becomes the supposed problem.
CBS LA

Protestors disrupt Los Angeles City Council meeting as council members vote to ban homeless encampments near schools

For the third and final time, Los Angeles City Council voted on a measure to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers on Tuesday. After two previous votes, both of which came out in favor of the ordinance, a procedural issue caused a rare third vote. The primary vote took place in July, where council members voted 10-1 in favor of banning the encampments, opposed only by Councilman Mike Bonin. Since the measure did not receive unanimous approval, it was forced to undergo a second vote last Tuesday, again passing, 11-3. Bonin was joined by Councilwoman Nithya...
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles DA Gascon loses high-profile police prosecution before trial

One of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon's hand-picked prosecutors obtained the rare feat of losing a high-profile police abuse case at a preliminary hearing before a trial even started. The case was against two sheriff’s deputies who chased a fleeing suspect in their car and hit the man with...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

OCPA Provides Little Information to Ratepayers and City Officials

With the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) preparing to begin residential electricity service on October 1st, required notices are being sent out to Irvine residents. However, the notices contain no understandable rate information and include scant mention of the right of ratepayers to “opt-out” of the new OCPA plan.
Progressive Rail Roading

Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
menifee247.com

Groundbreaking held for 330-acre Legado community

MENIFEE -- City of Menifee officials, community leaders, and representatives from Newport Pacific Land and IHP Capital Partners joined together Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of Menifee’s newest master-planned community, Legado. The 330-acre Legado community will include 1,000 new homes with an exciting array of design choices and numerous...
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Trenton Heights, a New-home Community in Highly Desirable Santa Clarita, California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new, single-family home community situated in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. The new neighborhood is located at the corner of Sierra Highway and Dockweiler Drive near Newhall Road and Highway 14, providing easy access to Interstate 5, the Newhall Metrolink ® station and the greater Los Angeles area’s major employment centers. Trenton Heights is also close to Old Town Newhall for shopping, dining and entertainment and Angeles National Forest for hiking, biking and horseback riding. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005096/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Trenton Heights, a new-home community in highly desirable Santa Clarita, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
