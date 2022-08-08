Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws
This businessman is giving away millions in San Antonio
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter Incident
KSAT 12
Watch: Foster kids who age out of the system in Texas face new challenges as young adults
Every year in Texas, more than 1,200 young adults age out of the foster care system without being adopted. Kayli Lord, a 23-year-old masters student at Texas State University who is featured in this video, attended college with a tuition fee waiver offered by the state to people with foster care experience. Lord’s atypical family life makes it more difficult for her to find housing and a job.
Housing project for SA homeless community makes progress
SAN ANTONIO — Some of San Antonio’s most vulnerable homeless residents could start moving into Towne Twin Village on the east side as soon as October. It will be the community’s first residential campus built for single-site permanent supportive housing needs. Towne Twin Village has been in...
KSAT 12
SCUCISD students excited for return to class as parents try to qualm lingering fears
SCHERTZ, Texas – Thursday was the first day of school for students in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District, which means summer is officially over. The day is an exciting day, but for many families, there are still some lingering concerns about safety in light of the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
CODE RED: 25 dogs at risk of being euthanized at city municipal shelter
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Pets Alive! urgently needs your help to save some dogs!. The City of San Antonio municipal shelter says 25 dogs and puppies are at risk of being euthanized due to lack of space at the shelter. This seems to be happening more frequently this year.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's North East ISD banned more books than any other Texas school district, report shows
NEISD — which drew criticism from both the ACLU and its own teacher's union for launching a controversial review of reading material late last year — also banned the most number of books, the analysis shows. According to the report, NEISD reviewed 431 books for appropriateness and ended...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Find Help Getting School Supplies for Back to School in North Texas
Several local organizations and community members across North Texas are helping provide families with backpacks and other school supplies for the upcoming school year. This list of drives and events for DFW residents will be updated regularly. Here are a few events we've gathered so far:. DALLAS. Not My Son's...
KSAT 12
Lucky the dog reunited with owner after he left home, strolled Lackland AFB without notice
SAN ANTONIO – This is a story about Lucky, the lucky dog. Animal Care Services said Lucky, a senior golden retriever, was reunited with his owner after he apparently left his home — without notice — and was found wandering Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base.
KSAT 12
‘First of its kind’ one-stop shop created for food, job assistance at San Antonio Food Bank
It was an idea so simple and obvious that Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank said, “This was a no-brainer, right?”. Yet now, Cooper said the “first of its kind” partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo, could serve as a national model. Having...
KSAT 12
Slither over to the family-friendly Texas Reptile Expo in McQueeney
MCQUEENEY, Texas – Exotic animal vendors will be on hand at the Texas Reptile Expo in McQueeney next month. Guests will be able to interact with reptiles that slither, swim and crawl at the expo, which will take place on Sept. 3 and 4. “Everybody and anybody can have...
KSAT 12
Boerne ISD starts new school year with emphasis on safety, P-Tech program
SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Independent School District is one of the fastest growing school districts around our community and on Wednesday, they returned to class. And the first day of school is always exciting. “We have one campus at Kendall and there, the Knights, their staff dresses up,...
KSAT 12
Lack of substitute teachers adding to challenges for local school districts
SAN ANTONIO – Some local school districts are looking for a lot of unfamiliar faces to head up their classrooms. They are in need of substitute teachers as they head into a new school year, already faced with challenges due to staffing shortages. “We need subs. Even though I...
North East ISD kicks off first day of school
SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday is the first day of school for the second largest district in San Antonio --- North East ISD. They will be welcoming tens of thousands of students back this morning. With the upcoming school year, there have been some safety changes made as safety is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple
President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act, legislation expanding health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, on Wednesday. Le Roy and Rosie Torres of Robstown will be at that bill signing at the White House. Le Roy Torres, who...
KTSA
CPS Energy surplus could be heading back to customers
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You could be getting a break on an upcoming CPS Energy bill. The utility has been generating a huge amount of revenue for the city’s general fund due to the higher than expected energy bills you’ve been receiving. But there’s a proposal...
iheart.com
City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners
The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
KSAT 12
14 contractors chosen for City of San Antonio program that will provide major, minor repairs for qualifying homeowners
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has chosen 14 contractors for the 2023 Home Rehab program that will assist qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes. San Antonio officials put out a call for contractors in September 2021 that sought qualified candidates with “proven...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
San Antonio Current
Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission kicks off annual back-to-school undercover stings
With college students heading back to campus, those crafty killjoys at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are on the prowl. On Wednesday, TABC officials advised bar and nightclub owners, along with alcohol-focused retailers, that the agency is resuming its back-to-school undercover stings. Around this time every year, agents from TABC’s...
