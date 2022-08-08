ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulverde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Watch: Foster kids who age out of the system in Texas face new challenges as young adults

Every year in Texas, more than 1,200 young adults age out of the foster care system without being adopted. Kayli Lord, a 23-year-old masters student at Texas State University who is featured in this video, attended college with a tuition fee waiver offered by the state to people with foster care experience. Lord’s atypical family life makes it more difficult for her to find housing and a job.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
Bulverde, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Find Help Getting School Supplies for Back to School in North Texas

Several local organizations and community members across North Texas are helping provide families with backpacks and other school supplies for the upcoming school year. This list of drives and events for DFW residents will be updated regularly. Here are a few events we've gathered so far:. DALLAS. Not My Son's...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Foster Families#Belong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Veteran Health Bill to Provide Needed Assistance for Texas Couple

President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT act, legislation expanding health care benefits for Iraq and Afghanistan veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits, on Wednesday. Le Roy and Rosie Torres of Robstown will be at that bill signing at the White House. Le Roy Torres, who...
KTSA

CPS Energy surplus could be heading back to customers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You could be getting a break on an upcoming CPS Energy bill. The utility has been generating a huge amount of revenue for the city’s general fund due to the higher than expected energy bills you’ve been receiving. But there’s a proposal...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners

The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas

There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission kicks off annual back-to-school undercover stings

With college students heading back to campus, those crafty killjoys at the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are on the prowl. On Wednesday, TABC officials advised bar and nightclub owners, along with alcohol-focused retailers, that the agency is resuming its back-to-school undercover stings. Around this time every year, agents from TABC’s...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy