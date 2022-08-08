Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Student representative sought for Edmonds Arts Commission
Be a part of shaping future art endeavors in your own community and share your ideas about the arts in Edmonds. The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) has an open position for a student representative starting in September 2022. The position is eligible for service hours. Students with leadership...
myedmondsnews.com
Richard Strauss: U.S. Marine Corps veteran was gifted mechanic, avid reader
Richard Leo Strauss, 76, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Mill Creek, WA, in the arms of his beloved family. He was born in Yuba City, CA, on June 22, 1946 to Ada Lavene Young and Nathan A. Strauss. Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps,...
myedmondsnews.com
Restoring the Edmonds Marsh: Volunteers making a difference
Community volunteers are tackling the “motherlode” of invasive bittersweet nightshade in the Edmonds Marsh along Highway 104. As volunteers manually pull the nightshade vines off the trees, chain-link fence and out of the mud, they are quickly surrounded by creek water that has been blocked for many years by the overgrown thicket of nightshade. Wood pallet “trails” are being used to prevent volunteers from sinking deep in the water/mud areas as they forge through restoring the Edmonds Marsh area on the west side of Highway 104 north of the pedestrian signal.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School Board approves 2022-23 budget, addresses rumors about critical race theory
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Aug. 9 meeting held a second reading of and approved the district’s 2022-23 school year budget. A breakdown of the new budget was given at the board’s July 12 meeting, with total planned expenditures for the upcoming year being roughly $397 million. The budget includes roughly $3.3 million for the Associated Student Body fund, $52 million for the capital projects fund and $3.8 million for the transportation vehicle fund. The district also plans to purchase seven new wheelchair buses and six small buses before the beginning of the school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Art Studio Tour Sept. 17-18
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18, 2022. The Edmonds Art Studio Tour is excited to announce that this year’s event is again being organized as an in-person community engagement; opening the studios of our artists to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process.
myedmondsnews.com
Save the date: 6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event in Everett Aug. 31
All are invited to attend the 6th Annual International Overdose Awareness Day candlelight vigil and resource fair, “A Night To Remember, A Time To Act,” set for 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Snohomish County Plaza, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett. The resource fair will run from 5-6:15...
myedmondsnews.com
Deadline extended to Aug. 19 for Arts of the Terrace juried show entries
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions, and has extended the submission deadline to Aug. 19. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the...
myedmondsnews.com
North Puget Sound Small Business Summit in Lynnwood Oct. 26
The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County is sponsoring a North Puget Sound Small Business Summit Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Join over 600 individuals from a variety of industries representing businesses across the North Puget Sound region for a day of panel discussions, training opportunities, an exhibition hall and networking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Summer afternoon
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
myedmondsnews.com
The human side of the housing debate: Part 4 — Edmonds at the crossroads
The one issue that generates the most intense discussion in Edmonds is housing. Residents and city officials have debated for years the issues related to how and where people should live — from housing density to homelessness to affordable housing — and how much the city should help those who struggle to afford to live here. This is the fourth and final report in My Edmonds News series on our housing debate and its human impacts – It is a story of housing and change; the story of our future. You can read Part 1 of our series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here.
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Time to share your ‘views’ about Civic Park light poles
Edmonds is engaged in an elaborate upgrade of our Civic Park. Part of the upgrade includes six new light poles, which appear to be much taller than the old eight wooden poles they replaced. When this upgrade is complete:. The height of the new lights will increase light spillage onto...
myedmondsnews.com
Corn, beans, blueberries and more Saturday at Edmonds Museum Summer Market
Last Saturday I was wandering the market picking up my weekly goodies when I started to wonder: How many kinds of cucumbers can you find at the market during the summer season? There are of course traditional cucumbers and English cucumbers, but have you ever tried a lemon cucumber or maybe a Persian? And how can I forget pickling cukes? Cucumbers are just one example of the fabulous varieties of produce you can find at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market, all grown by local farmers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Job hunting? YWCA offers appointments for free Working Wardrobe
Get ready for an interview or update your wardrobe for your job with free clothing from YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish Working Wardrobe. The organization ofers a large selection of high-quality apparel from sizes XS-5X, and volunteers will assist you in selecting outfits from gently-used clothing to stylishly create your own working wardrobe that fits your needs.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Carefree summer meals at Scotty’s Food Truck Thursday-Saturday
Whether you want to enjoy a carefree summer evening on the deck or a picnic dinner at the park or beach, Scotty’s Food Truck has you covered in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week. Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights are available.
myedmondsnews.com
Walter Kalb: Known for his sharp wit, he was a loving father and devoted husband
Walt, loving father of two sons and devoted husband to the late Stacie Ann Donohue-Kalb, has passed away after a lifetime of coping with Crohn’s Disease. Walt, who died in an Everett hospital on July 26, 2022, joins deeply loved Stacie; the two were married in 1987. Walt was...
myedmondsnews.com
Under the weather: The warmth continues as we march through August
It’s a sobering thought to think that August is already almost halfway over. With all the heat we’ve had lately, it honestly feels like it’s been summer forever. Believe it or not, we’ve actually passed the climatological peak of temperatures for the summer. Take a look at the graphic below.
myedmondsnews.com
As Hwy 99 construction work begins, city provides update on efforts so far
Construction is underway on a project designed to improve the safety of the Highway 99 corridor in Edmonds. City of Edmonds employees and consultants provide a virtual update during a Zoom meeting Thursday night. Plans for Highway 99 renovations have been in the works since the Edmonds City Council approved...
myedmondsnews.com
Southbound I-5 work in Seattle will close left lanes, ramps starting Friday, Aug. 12
People driving through Seattle on southbound Interstate 5 should plan for lane and ramp closures starting at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The closures will last all weekend and wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15. Two lanes of southbound I-5 will be open while contractor crews working...
Comments / 0