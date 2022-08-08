Read full article on original website
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Possible hamstring injury?
Toney appeared to be favoring his hamstring during practice Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Darryl Slater. Slater notes that it was Toney's fourth limited practice (out of 11) during training camp, but with this one the reduced workload may not have been planned ahead. While neither player nor team has mentioned an injury, it's possible Toney won't be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Reports on Toney out of Giants camp have been mixed, and perhaps trending downward, as the 2021 first-round reportedly had a bunch of drops and mistakes in a full practice Monday. He missed seven games as a rookie and had arthroscopic surgery this offseason.
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: No targets in pro debut
Robinson was listed as a starter but wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win at New England. Fellow starting wide receiver Kenny Golladay and No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones played the first two possessions of the game, so Robinson likely logged at least as much action as the established pair. A second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Robinson impressed throughout the offseason program and training camp and was listed on the first-team offense on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, putting himself in good standing in a receiving corps that's injury prone. At the moment, second-year pro Kadarius Toney (leg) isn't practicing, and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) remains on the PUP list, leaving Golladay, Robinson and Darius Slayton as the team's top healthy options.
Vikings' Camryn Bynum: Listed as starting safety
Bynum is listed as Minnesota's starting free safety on the team's first preseason depth chart released Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. He's in a battle for the job with first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. Bynum's placement atop of the depth chart is likely in deference to his veteran status, given that he mostly played on special teams in 2021. Even if Cine breaks camp as a starter, Bynum should get plenty of snaps in the secondary this season.
Dolphins' Michael Deiter: Back on practice field
Deiter participated in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. He had missed the past week dealing with a foot issue that's plagued him since last season. Deiter likely lost his spot as a starter after Miami added Connor Williams this offseason, but he's still expected to make the 53-man roster and should at least be a solid depth piece for a revamped Dolphins offensive line.
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Not suiting up Friday
Hunt isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game in Jacksonville. Hunt recently held himself out of team drills in training camp due to his desire for a new contract, but he eventually returned to full capacity at practice after two days. Still, he won't be available to the Browns offense, along with top running back Nick Chubb. With those two unavailable, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly will be the team's active members of the backfield Friday.
BJ Emmons: Signs with Texans
Emmons has agreed to a deal with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. After a successful workout with the team, Houston opted to give Emmons a chance to make an impression during training camp. After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Alabama product spent most of the season on Seattle's practice squad. He then played for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL during the offseason. He will now look to make an impression with the Texans.
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Won't play Friday
Shenault won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Browns due to a hamstring injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Missing preseason action is the last thing the 2020 second-round pick needs to carve out meaningful snaps heading into Week 1 now that he's primarily running with the second-string offense. Based on reports out of camp, Shenault's main role this season might be backing up Christian Kirk in the slot.
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Will not return Thursday
Lemieux (toe) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lemieux suffered a toe injury on the Giants' opening drive that will keep him out for the remainder of Thursday night's game. In his absence, offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Josh Rivas should see increased reps at left guard.
Ravens' Justice Hill: Three carries in preseason opener
Hill rushed three times for 11 yards and didn't draw a target during the Ravens' 23-10 preseason win over the Titans on Thursday night. Seeing his first game action in just under a year, Hill put together modest numbers, but the biggest takeaway was his ability to get back on the field following the Achilles tear that wiped out last season. Hill has reportedly looked quick and back to pre-injury form in training camp practices, and he could see a bump in workload in a road exhibition matchup against the Cardinals a week from Sunday night as he aims to lock in a spot as a speedy change-of-pace option behind the presumptive top running back duo of J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee).
Texans' Darius Anderson: Done for the season
Anderson will undergo season-ending surgery after dislocating his knee during practice Tuesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Anderson was considered a longshot to make the final roster, so his expected absence for the entire 2022 campaign shouldn't affect Houston's depth chart at running back. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound back has yet to record an NFL carry after spending the last two seasons on the Colts' and Cowboys' practice squads.
Steelers waive veteran linebacker following another injury setback during training camp
In a surprise move, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived/injured inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, a former sixth-round pick who was entering his fourth season with the club. Gilbert has missed the past several practices after sustaining a lower-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Steelers claimed linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. off...
Giants' Antonio Williams: Rushes for TD in preseason opener
Williams rushed nine times for 61 yards and a touchdown and added one catch on one target for -1 yard in a 23-21 preseason victory versus the Patriots on Thursday. Williams suffered a minor knee injury early in camp but was able to play in the exhibition opener and looked explosive, ripping off separate runs of 17 and 19 yards. He capped a nine-play scoring drive in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run up the middle. Williams is vying for a spot on the 53-man roster as the third-string running back behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida (undisclosed).
Ravens' James Proche: To miss 1-to-2 weeks
Coach John Harbaugh said Proche wasn't available for Thursday's preseason game against the Titans due to a soft-tissue injury that will sideline the wide receiver 1-to-2 weeks, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "It's not going to be too long," Harbaugh added. If the given timetable surpasses the two-week mark, Proche...
Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game
Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Tosses TD in preseason opener
Taylor completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers in Thursday's 23-21 preseason victory over New England. He also rushed once for two yards. Daniel Jones and Davis Webb also logged time behind center in the contest, but Taylor saw the most action...
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Sits out preseason opener
Dickerson did not participate during Friday's exhibition matchup against the Jets while he deals with a sore foot, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Dickerson should be considered day-to-day with foot soreness, according to Shorr-Parks. The 23-year-old should step back in as Philadelphia's starting left guard once...
Giants' Collin Johnson: Excels in exhibition opener
Johnson reeled in seven of eight targets for 82 yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason victory over New England. Johnson led New York pass catchers in targets, receptions and yards in the opening game of the preseason slate. The third-year pro caught five passes for 51 yards in Week 3 last season but had only six receptions the rest of the campaign. He's on the bubble for a spot on the 53-man roster, so Thursday's performance could prove to be especially important for his chances of making the squad.
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Out for preseason opener
Dodson is not practicing Thursday due to muscle soreness, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. The Bills have been giving some of their veterans time off throughout camp with the "soreness" label, so we'll assume Dodson is likely to be ready for Week 1. However, he's not scheduled to hit the field Saturday against the Colts in Buffalo's first exhibition game.
