‘Boston gave Golden State that championship’: Ex-Celtics All-Star drops hot take on Finals choke job vs. Warriors

This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury
The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”
JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
Tony Parker’s message to Celtics after 2022 NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
LAS VEGAS – NBA legend Tony Parker believes the Boston Celtics can emulate the San Antonio Spurs‘ path to a championship following their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors ran off three straight wins to close out the Finals,...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got out of a wreck. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rory McIlroy hilariously destroys LIV Golf lawyer after FedEx Cup-Super Bowl comparison
Rory McIlroy has zero chill — at all. The PGA TOUR star just posterized the entire LIV Golf with a rhetorical quip when he recently spoke to the media about The FedEx Cup. When a reporter asked if The FedEx Cup “is the hardest trophy to win,” the Northern Irishman shot back with a hilarious response.
RUMOR: Lakers’ shocking new stance on Kyrie Irving trade
The trade talks surrounding Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has slowed down. While there are a lot of suitors for KD, only one team is reportedly interested in Kyrie: The Los Angeles Lakers. There were some concrete negotiations between the two teams, with the Nets looking for both of the Lakers’ first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Rob Pelinka and the front office weren’t willing to give both up.
Patrick Beverley fires back at claims Timberwolves ‘did him wrong’
Patrick Beverley is not one to whine about getting moved from one team to another. The Utah Jazz guard recently addressed claims from fans about how the Minnesota Timberwolves “did him wrong when in fact that sentiment goes completely against how he views and interprets his offseason fate. Here’s...
VIDEO: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ parting message to Sylvia Fowles ahead of final WNBA game
As Sylvia Fowles played her last regular season game at Target Center with the Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to give the WNBA legend a fitting parting message. Towns sent a heartwarming tribute to Fowles for what has been an incredible 15-year career in the WNBA....
Alabama football back up to No. 1 in 2023 recruiting rankings with massive 4-star commit
The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.
Report: The Marcus Smart reason Kevin Durant wants to join Celtics
Kevin Durant has been on the lookout for a new team all summer, and the Boston Celtics are reportedly one of the top trade suitors as the offseason drags on. Now, SNY’s Ian Begley reports that “Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot.” Begley adds that “Durant would also like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics.”
‘Kobe was a very close second’: Warriors star Draymond Green reveals Stephen Curry, LeBron James-led all-time starting 5
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has come out with his own version of his all-time starting 5. His list had the usual suspects on it, and no, despite his extremely high self-belief, even Green was adamant about not including himself on his own list. Speaking on a recent episode...
The 8-figure payday Kevin Durant got from Nets immediately after trade demand
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant hasn’t changed his stance on wanting to be traded after formally making the request on June 30th. Unless Joe Tsai fires both Steve Nash and Sean Marks, KD is still demanding a move elsewhere. One of the craziest tidbits from this entire saga? Just...
Lakers slapped with brutal reality about LeBron James’ potential exit
There have been reports of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers already working on the details of his contract extension. The four-time NBA champ currently has one more year remaining on his current deal, and unless a new contract is signed, LeBron could walk away as a free agent next summer.
Drake London exits Falcons preseason debut with concerning injury
Atlanta Falcons fans were excited to see Drake London’s preseason debut. However, it did not go as planned. The team announced that the young wide receiver left the game with an injury and will not return, via Adam Schefter. Update: The initial injury looked concerning. But Falcons fans can take a sigh of relief for […] The post Drake London exits Falcons preseason debut with concerning injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Angels prediction and pick. Tyler Mahle goes to the hill for the Twins, while Patrick Sandoval gets the call for the Angels. Tyler Mahle toiled in relatively obscurity for the Cincinnati Reds. Then he got thrown into […] The post MLB Odds: Twins vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves owner drops massive hint on D’Angelo Russell’s future amid trade rumors
There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding D’Angelo Russell right now with regard to his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Previous reports went as far as saying that the Wolves had placed him on the trade block ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. At this point, however, it seems like Russell can breathe easy. Timberwolves owner […] The post Timberwolves owner drops massive hint on D’Angelo Russell’s future amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Celtics would be just fine not trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant
A Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown swap has been rumored throughout the 2022 offseason, yet an anonymous NBA exec believes Brown is more than happy to stay put in Boston. Per Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, the source in question made it clear that Brown is “all-in on Boston.”
Joel Embiid’s going to have Furkan Korkmaz highlights on repeat after outplaying Luka Doncic
Furkan Korkmaz can get buckets. Philadelphia 76ers fans know that on his best nights, the Turkish shooting guard can light it up from downtown. He certainly showed that off in his national team’s latest exhibition game against a Slovenia team bannered by Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic. The Sixers guard poured in a game-high 33 points and was pulling off his best Stephen Curry impression with five threes all in emphatic fashion.
Rockets throw former lottery pick a lifeline
The Houston Rockets have former lottery pick Willie Cauley-Stein to their frontcourt. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets. Cauley-Stein will be fighting for a roster spot during training camp. Free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the […] The post Rockets throw former lottery pick a lifeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
