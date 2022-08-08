ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘Boston gave Golden State that championship’: Ex-Celtics All-Star drops hot take on Finals choke job vs. Warriors

By Paolo Songco
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury

The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage

Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got out of a wreck. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers’ shocking new stance on Kyrie Irving trade

The trade talks surrounding Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving has slowed down. While there are a lot of suitors for KD, only one team is reportedly interested in Kyrie: The Los Angeles Lakers. There were some concrete negotiations between the two teams, with the Nets looking for both of the Lakers’ first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Rob Pelinka and the front office weren’t willing to give both up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Antoine Walker
ClutchPoints

Alabama football back up to No. 1 in 2023 recruiting rankings with massive 4-star commit

The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Report: The Marcus Smart reason Kevin Durant wants to join Celtics

Kevin Durant has been on the lookout for a new team all summer, and the Boston Celtics are reportedly one of the top trade suitors as the offseason drags on. Now, SNY’s Ian Begley reports that “Durant sees Boston as a desired landing spot.” Begley adds that “Durant would also like to play with Boston’s Marcus Smart if he is traded to the Celtics.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Boston Lrb
ClutchPoints

Drake London exits Falcons preseason debut with concerning injury

Atlanta Falcons fans were excited to see Drake London’s preseason debut. However, it did not go as planned. The team announced that the young wide receiver left the game with an injury and will not return, via Adam Schefter. Update: The initial injury looked concerning. But Falcons fans can take a sigh of relief for […] The post Drake London exits Falcons preseason debut with concerning injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Twins vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022

The Minnesota Twins take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Angels prediction and pick. Tyler Mahle goes to the hill for the Twins, while Patrick Sandoval gets the call for the Angels. Tyler Mahle toiled in relatively obscurity for the Cincinnati Reds. Then he got thrown into […] The post MLB Odds: Twins vs. Angels prediction, odds, pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves owner drops massive hint on D’Angelo Russell’s future amid trade rumors

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding D’Angelo Russell right now with regard to his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Previous reports went as far as saying that the Wolves had placed him on the trade block ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. At this point, however, it seems like Russell can breathe easy. Timberwolves owner […] The post Timberwolves owner drops massive hint on D’Angelo Russell’s future amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid’s going to have Furkan Korkmaz highlights on repeat after outplaying Luka Doncic

Furkan Korkmaz can get buckets. Philadelphia 76ers fans know that on his best nights, the Turkish shooting guard can light it up from downtown. He certainly showed that off in his national team’s latest exhibition game against a Slovenia team bannered by Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic. The Sixers guard poured in a game-high 33 points and was pulling off his best Stephen Curry impression with five threes all in emphatic fashion.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Rockets throw former lottery pick a lifeline

The Houston Rockets have former lottery pick Willie Cauley-Stein to their frontcourt. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets. Cauley-Stein will be fighting for a roster spot during training camp. Free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the […] The post Rockets throw former lottery pick a lifeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy