Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wcyb.com
News 5 to Watch: Daniel Boone's Luke Scott
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — As the saying goes, offense wins games but defense wins championships. Good news for Daniel Boone: their defense has a chance to be outstanding, largely in part to defensive lineman Luke Scott. The senior recently committed to VMI. Scott says last season was all about...
wcyb.com
News 5 to Watch: Unaka's Landon Ramsey
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Unaka has never won a playoff game. The Rangers are 0-17 all-time in postseason play. In 2022, they have a golden opportunity to snap that streak this season thanks to their quarterback. Landon Ramsey. A Player of the Week recipient a year ago, Ramsey has...
wcyb.com
ETSU report: Women's basketball coach Simon Harris wrongfully dismissed 2 players
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — ETSU women's basketball coach Simon Harris wrongfully dismissed two players, according to a Title IX compliance investigation conducted by the school. According to the report, Harris presented a slideshow to members of the team in July 2021. The slides included a rule that stated,...
wcyb.com
'Cleetus & Cars' to invade Bristol Motor Speedway in September
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Cleetus McFarland and his friends will invade Bristol Motor Speedway for an action-packed double feature weekend. On Saturday, September 3, Cleetus & Cars will have an ultimate burnout competition. On Sunday, the Bristol 1000 is featuring nitrous-powered Crown Victoria police interceptors. You will be able...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
Tri-Cities groups continue to collect supplies for recent flood victims
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Groups and organizations in the Tri-Cities continue to collect supplies for recent flood victims. That includes First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, in Bristol, Tennessee. News 5 was told needed items include large cases of water, emergency buckets and supplies to help families with young children,...
wcyb.com
Healing Hydration now open in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new business in downtown Bristol offers wellness hydration therapy. Healing Hydration is located at 32 6th Street in downtown Bristol. Owners Hayley Compton and Kelli Jo Nuckles are both registered nurses from Southwest Virginia, and started the business to help people in the region with proper hydration.
wcyb.com
Board of Education to provide funding for school supplies in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Board of Education voted on Thursday to provide $250,000 in funding to Hawkins County Schools. The fund will provide each student with $40 worth of school supplies. News 5 spoke with the director of schools for Hawkins County, Matt Hixson, about how important...
wcyb.com
Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union to hold groundbreaking in Kingsport Wednesday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union held a groundbreaking in Kingsport Wednesday. According to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, the location is at 201 East New Street. The groundbreaking was for the future home of the credit union's administrative offices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcyb.com
Johnson County authorities ask for help with finding missing man
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding a missing man who was last seen Monday. William Dana Kimberlin, 43, was last seen August 8 in the Butler community. Police said Kimberlin left the area walking and has not been heard from since.
wcyb.com
Second man charged with murder following 2020 Kingsport shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A second man has been charged with murder following a shooting that occurred in November 2020, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Lekendrick Malone has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated burglary. Detectives previously charged Jonathan Smith last year....
wcyb.com
Report: Pandemic negatively impacted student behavior
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — It's the start of the school year for many districts in the Tri-Cities, but as teachers and students head back into the classrooms, there's also an increased concern about student behavior. Eighty-seven-percent of public schools reported the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted student socio-emotional development --...
wcyb.com
Police: 2 teens charged following vandalism of Sullivan County church
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two 14-year-old boys have been charged after a church was vandalized last month, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The two juveniles were charged with burglary and vandalism, police said Wednesday. Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located on Coley Street in Kingsport, sustained about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Limb bone of extinct 'bone-crushing dog' found at Gray Fossil Site
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Researchers have studied the Gray Fossil Site for more than 20 years, identifying many extinct animal and plant species. Recently discovered on the site was the right upper arm bone of an animal named “Borophagus,” a member of an extinct group more commonly called “bone-crushing” dogs.
wcyb.com
School systems across Tri-Cities region in need of bus drivers
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Schools across the region are facing shortages in all areas, from teachers to school resource officers. One occupation, critical to student success, is running short of qualified workers - bus drivers. "Right now we're running - we're doubled up, I'm driving this afternoon, we have...
wcyb.com
Food Truck Park opens for business in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The first of its kind in the Tri-Cities officially opened for business on Friday. "People come up here honestly just to have a good time," said Emily Linderme, Blended Peadler general manager. "I feel like it will be a very good friends and family place just to gather, especially people on lunch breaks up here at Exit 7."
wcyb.com
Your photos and videos: Heavy rainfall causes minor flooding in parts of region
Heavy rainfall caused minor flooding in parts of Carter and Greene counties Wednesday. No significant damage was reported from this most recent round of flooding. To send us your pictures and videos, visit WCYB.com/chimein.
Comments / 0