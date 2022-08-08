ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

wcyb.com

News 5 to Watch: Daniel Boone's Luke Scott

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — As the saying goes, offense wins games but defense wins championships. Good news for Daniel Boone: their defense has a chance to be outstanding, largely in part to defensive lineman Luke Scott. The senior recently committed to VMI. Scott says last season was all about...
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

News 5 to Watch: Unaka's Landon Ramsey

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Unaka has never won a playoff game. The Rangers are 0-17 all-time in postseason play. In 2022, they have a golden opportunity to snap that streak this season thanks to their quarterback. Landon Ramsey. A Player of the Week recipient a year ago, Ramsey has...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

'Cleetus & Cars' to invade Bristol Motor Speedway in September

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Cleetus McFarland and his friends will invade Bristol Motor Speedway for an action-packed double feature weekend. On Saturday, September 3, Cleetus & Cars will have an ultimate burnout competition. On Sunday, the Bristol 1000 is featuring nitrous-powered Crown Victoria police interceptors. You will be able...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Tri-Cities groups continue to collect supplies for recent flood victims

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Groups and organizations in the Tri-Cities continue to collect supplies for recent flood victims. That includes First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, in Bristol, Tennessee. News 5 was told needed items include large cases of water, emergency buckets and supplies to help families with young children,...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Healing Hydration now open in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new business in downtown Bristol offers wellness hydration therapy. Healing Hydration is located at 32 6th Street in downtown Bristol. Owners Hayley Compton and Kelli Jo Nuckles are both registered nurses from Southwest Virginia, and started the business to help people in the region with proper hydration.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson County authorities ask for help with finding missing man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding a missing man who was last seen Monday. William Dana Kimberlin, 43, was last seen August 8 in the Butler community. Police said Kimberlin left the area walking and has not been heard from since.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Second man charged with murder following 2020 Kingsport shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A second man has been charged with murder following a shooting that occurred in November 2020, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Lekendrick Malone has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated burglary. Detectives previously charged Jonathan Smith last year....
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Report: Pandemic negatively impacted student behavior

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — It's the start of the school year for many districts in the Tri-Cities, but as teachers and students head back into the classrooms, there's also an increased concern about student behavior. Eighty-seven-percent of public schools reported the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted student socio-emotional development --...
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Police: 2 teens charged following vandalism of Sullivan County church

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two 14-year-old boys have been charged after a church was vandalized last month, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The two juveniles were charged with burglary and vandalism, police said Wednesday. Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located on Coley Street in Kingsport, sustained about...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Limb bone of extinct 'bone-crushing dog' found at Gray Fossil Site

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Researchers have studied the Gray Fossil Site for more than 20 years, identifying many extinct animal and plant species. Recently discovered on the site was the right upper arm bone of an animal named “Borophagus,” a member of an extinct group more commonly called “bone-crushing” dogs.
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

School systems across Tri-Cities region in need of bus drivers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Schools across the region are facing shortages in all areas, from teachers to school resource officers. One occupation, critical to student success, is running short of qualified workers - bus drivers. "Right now we're running - we're doubled up, I'm driving this afternoon, we have...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Food Truck Park opens for business in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The first of its kind in the Tri-Cities officially opened for business on Friday. "People come up here honestly just to have a good time," said Emily Linderme, Blended Peadler general manager. "I feel like it will be a very good friends and family place just to gather, especially people on lunch breaks up here at Exit 7."
BRISTOL, VA

